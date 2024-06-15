“He Was My Basketball Dad”: Lakers Legend Describes Jerry West’s Impact on and off the Court

Tributes poured in for Jerry West following his sudden passing earlier this week, with fans, former players, and his peers paying homage to his inimitable legacy. Los Angeles Lakers legend Byron Scott also expressed his gratitude to West for being a father figure and a mentor in his elegy.

During an interview with Spectrum Sports following the NBA Logo’s passing, Scott revealed that he stayed in touch with West and often sought his advice after hanging up his boots and pivoting to coaching.

The three-time NBA champion also spoke about how he felt a sense of obligation to ensure he never let West down during his decade-long stint as a Lakers star after the then-general manager made a stunning move to land the guard.

The 63-year-old said,

“He was my basketball dad…We had a great relationship. He went out on a limb 40-plus years ago to make this trade for me, this kid from Inglewood, for a very popular player in Norm Nixon. A lot of people said he was crazy. So the one thing I wanted to do was never let him down because he believed in me before anybody else did.”

“So Logo meant the world to me, man,” Scott added. He revealed that he initially couldn’t believe that West has really passed away. But after he accepted the truth, he could only recall how big of an impact the legendary executive had on his life and career.

Before the 1983-84 season, West traded star guard Norm Nixon to the San Diego Clippers to land a rookie Bryon Scott, the fourth overall pick in the 1983 NBA Draft. The move raised eyebrows as the veteran was in his prime and had helped the Lakers win two NBA titles in three years before getting dealt to the Clippers.

However, West made the controversial move because he felt Scott would be a better fit in the long run alongside Magic Johnson. And the guard proved him right. He played a vital role in helping the Lakers win three NBA titles in his first few seasons with the franchise, earning his place in the Lakers’ storied folklore.

Without West’s unwavering faith in him, Scott likely would’ve never reached the heights he did as a player and a coach. Therefore, he’s eternally grateful to him for trusting him. Before his interview on Spectrum Sports, the 63-year-old penned a heartfelt tribute to the three-time Hall of Famer and posted it on X.

Scott is among numerous former players who owe the success they enjoyed to West’s faith in them. The Lakers icon earned innumerable accolades during his lengthy career as a player and an executive, but the people whose lives he touched are his finest accomplishments.