“He Was Okay”: Luka Doncic Reveals How Father Sasa Influenced His Basketball Career, Roasts His EuroLeague Achievements

Luka Doncic grew up around the game of basketball, but he didn’t lock into it immediately. Like many kids in Europe, he dabbled in multiple sports, tennis, soccer, basketball, and was fairly good at all of them. But basketball always pulled him in a little more than the rest.

He spent more time on the court than on the pitch or court lines, and it didn’t take long for him to realize this was where he felt most at home. A significant reason for this was his father, Sasa Doncic, a former professional player and coach.

During a sneak peek of his appearance on Mind the Game, Luka was asked how he fell in love with the game of basketball. He started with a humble response, stating that he wasn’t good at any other sport. But Luka was quick to remind Steve Nash that he was decent at soccer and tennis. Luka also played volleyball for a while, but basketball had his heart.

He said being around his dad’s games helped shape his early love for the sport. He would often tag along to games, soaking in the atmosphere, watching how his dad operated on the floor. At one point, he was even a ball boy for Olimpija, a Slovenian club his father played for.

Since his father had such a huge influence on him, Nash gave props to Sasa for being a great player in the EuroLeague. Luka hilariously shrugged it off and said, “He was okay.” Sasa was on set during the taping of the podcast and couldn’t help but smile at his son’s cheeky jab. The dry humor has become a trademark for the Slovenian superstar.

The early exposure to the game and having a professional athlete as a father clearly gave him a head start. The fundamentals, the mentality, and the feel for the game were in place from a young age. Even if he jokes about it now, there’s no denying Sasa Doncic’s career helped plant the seeds for what Luka would eventually become.

Luka revealed that while his dad was playing professionally, he’d be allowed to practice his shooting skills on the court before and after games and sometimes during halftime as well.