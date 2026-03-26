Luka Doncic Confesses His Caitlin Clark Fandom, Excited to Watch Her Play Live Soon

The Caitlin Clark effect did not leave the NBA unaffected, and Luka Doncic, like millions, became a fan of the former Iowa star. Doncic knows what it is to be one of the biggest draws in pro-basketball, but he’s not shy of showcasing fandom, especially when it comes to Clark.

Advertisement

Clark’s WNBA career, so far, has not been glittering per se, mainly due to injuries. But her electrifying style of play and incredible range of shooting has turned many heads towards the WNBA, which has been crucial for the league’s ratings and overall growth. Add Doncic to the list of those who want to catch a game soon, and that number may soon increase.

Earlier today, the Los Angeles Lakers star saw Clark during their game against the Pacers. She caught his attention, and that’s when Doncic decided that he has to catch an Indiana Fever—Clark’s WNBA team—game without fail.

A reporter told Doncic that Clark was taking pictures of him, which made the Slovenian smile. When asked if he had a ‘relationship’ with her, Doncic said, “Not really much but I’m a big fan for sure.”

“I watch a lot of games. Definitely, her hooping is great to watch, so I have to go to a game to see her,” he added.

Luka on Caitlin Clark:

“A big fan for sure. Watch a lot of games. Definitely her hooping is great to watch. For sure I gotta go one game to see her.” pic.twitter.com/4aCHrd0p9y — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) March 26, 2026

For Doncic to make time out for a game will be difficult, considering his Lakers games and off-court priorities. The WNBA season starts mid-May, which is when the NBA playoffs will be in full swing and the Lakers, thanks to Doncic—putting up performances like the 43 he scored against the Pacers tonight—are expected to make a deep run.

But in the one month (approximately) overlap between the two leagues, Doncic can surely try and find one evening away from other commitments. Arguably, he’s the biggest star in the NBA today playing for one of it’s most iconic teams. Sharing the stage, or supporting the biggest star of the women’s league would do wonders for both parties.