“He was rubbing oil on your bare back, Chuck?!”: When Shaq and the Inside crew were in disbelief at Charles Barkley’s hilariously suspicious bracelet story

Charles Barkley once revealed a very suspicious story that just won’t let Shaq and the rest of the Inside crew stop laughing

We here at The SportsRush absolutely love Inside the NBA as a whole. But even as we may try to be unbiased with everything, we can’t help but love Chuck more than any other panelist on the show.

As an NBA player, Charles Barkley was one of the greatest to ever do it. The man has won an MVP, an 11-time All-NBA selectee, a rebounding champion, and of course, amongst other things, a valiant fighter against Michael Jordan and the Bulls in the NBA finals.

But as an analyst of the NBA on TNT, he is perhaps one of the greatest comedians of all time.

Over the years, the former Suns’ star has discussed a number of hilarious little anecdotes, including why he has a very… ‘special’ place in his heart for women from San Antonio.

However, while that little arc was a highly popular one, we’re here to bring a different moment from the Chuckster’s tenure on television. And while it may not receive the same level of love from some fans, it could perhaps be his greatest story, ever.

And so, without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: Charlotte Hornets Playoff Picture: Encouraging Strengths, Bottomless Weaknesses, and a mountain to recover from for LaMelo Ball and co.

Charles Barkley once received a bracelet from an almost naked man while they were hanging out in a sauna together

And in case you were wondering, no Charles Barkley did not know this man earlier to this golden little incident.

Now, we could try to explain it all to you, give you the finer details, and so on. But, we feel that even the best of our abilities probably wouldn’t even hold a candle to just how it went down on national television.

So, with that in mind, please do yourself the pleasure, and take a look at the YouTube clip below.

We don’t think we have the right words for this story.

All we can really say is, that right there is storytelling at its finest. And Shaq’s reaction to it all was just the right level of disbelief and chaos.

We love you, Charles Barkley. Please, we beg you, never even consider changing. Not even if the world was dependent on it.

Also Read: “Y’all so trash, LeBron James is taking charges now, LOL!”: Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma hilariously reacts to Lakers’ star sacrificing his body during 109-104 loss to Mavericks