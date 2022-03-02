“Y’all so trash, LeBron James is taking charges now, LOL!”: Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma hilariously reacts to Lakers’ star sacrificing his body during 109-104 loss to Mavericks

Wizards star Kyle Kuzma reacts to 37-year-old LeBron James taking charges during Lakers’ loss vs Mavericks

LeBron James really is pulling out all the stops for the Lakers this season.

Right now, the King is averaging a very impressive 28.9 points, 8,0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, while shooting 52.0% from the field, and 35.1% from beyond the arc. Furthermore, he is even averaging 1.6 steals, and 1 block per game. Simply put, even at the 37-years-old, the man is doing it on both ends of the court.

Despite that fact, however, the one thing that James seemingly refused to do, was take a charge. Or at least that WAS the case… until now.

Well, even if you don’t agree with us there, it appears that Kyle Kuzma most certainly does, as the former Lakers man couldn’t help but discuss it on Twitter.

Kyle Kuzma can’t believe that the Lakers are making LeBron James take charges for them this season

Ever since he was traded by the Lakers to Washington, Kyle Kuzma has kept a keen eye on his former franchise.

Because of his loyal following of the franchise, fans have already received some hilarious reactions from him on Twitter. And after LeBron James drew a charge for the first time in what seemed like forever, the man was right there on social media once again.

Awwww 💩 Y’all got Bron taking charges 🤣🤣🤣 I see u @KingJames — kuz (@kylekuzma) March 2, 2022

