“He Was So MotherF***ing Intense!”: Matt Barnes Astonished At Kevin Garnett Sweating While Merely Retelling A Story

Kevin Garnett was one of the fiercest competitors during his NBA days. When he retired and moved to the media, he brought the same energy. Today, KG spearheads one of the most popular sports podcasts in the world and is known for one-of-a-kind storytelling.

During a recent conversation with Rich Kleiman on Boardroom, Matt Barnes marveled at the brand that KG has built around him. He said that Garnett is a brilliant storyteller and the passion with which he talks in front of a camera attracts people’s attention.

Barnes recalled a time when he was interviewing Garnett. One of the first thoughts that popped up in his head was, “I gotta work with this dude someday.” What got him hooked on KG’s storytelling was his passion. He remembered the Celtics legend sweating while telling a story because of how expressive he was and was acting out scenes on the spot.

Barnes said, “He was so mother**king intense [while] telling the story, he was sweating and acting it out and doing all that. I was just like, ‘Man, he is amazing. So, there’s storytellers, there’s people that are outlandish and then there’s people that are just, you know, you find a niche and you’re good at it.”

KG is very animated with his storytelling. Although he uses a lot of expletives during almost every story, it shows that he’s fully invested in what he is doing. Apart from his decades of basketball wisdom, this is one of the reasons why he has been so successful in the media business.

If we trace his intensity in storytelling, we can find roots of it in the way he used to approach his game. Often regarded as one of the best trash talkers in the history of sports, KG was a treat to watch for the hardcore basketball fans. On his birthday in 2022, Ballislife posted a two-minute-long clip, highlighting some of his most intense moments and their repercussions.

People like Joakim Noah, Bob Ryan, and more were heard saying that while his intensity might be giving him an edge on the floor, he isn’t winning people over with it. The Big Ticket couldn’t care less about what people had to say about him. In his opinion, being fierce is what separates great players from the rest of the lot.