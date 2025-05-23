“Got Rudy Gobert Feeling Like He Shaq”: Kevin Garnett Points Out Why Anthony Edwards Should Be Considered a Superstar

May 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) prepares to play the Golden State Warriors before game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

For the second consecutive season, the Minnesota Timberwolves have reached the Western Conference Finals. Before the 2024 NBA season, the Wolves had two playoff series wins in their franchise history. Now, they’ve averaged that amount over a two year span. Anthony Edwards has changed the entire perception of the franchise since beginning his career in 2020. His heroics have earned the stamp of approval from a Timberwolves legend as a superstar.

Just over 20 years later after spurring that first Western Conference Finals appearance in 2004, Kevin Garnett is witnessing the foundation he built in Minnesota begin to blossom. Edwards continues to take massive leaps following in Garnett’s footsteps. This past season was a career year for Edwards, who averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 44.7% from the field.

It isn’t just Edwards’ statistics that elevate him into superstar conversations. Garnett believes Edwards has all the intangibles aside from his skills that compose the modern superstar.

“He got the elements that you need to be the face,” Garnett said on his Ticket & The Truth. “He’s talked that sh*t, he has backed it up.”

Edwards’ charisma in leadership is a vital aspect of his greatness as a player. As a result, Minnesota has experienced a trickle-down effect with the rest of the team. Not only is Edwards improving his production, but he has also begun to improve those around him. Garnett takes note of this addition to the young star’s game in his assessment of him as a superstar.

“Edwards got Rudy Gbert feeling like he’s goddamn Shaq some nights,” Garnett exclaimed. “They follow how he goes, and I love him.”

Garnett’s comparison of Gobert to Shaquille O’Neal is a direct reference to the Frenchman’s dominant Game 5 performance against the Los Angeles Lakers. Gobert had the best game of his playoff career, finishing with 27 points and 24 rebounds in a closeout of the 3rd seeded Lakers, who were picked by many to win the series.

Edwards now constantly pushes his teammates to be better. He has learned which ways of leadership are more effective depending on his teammates, which is a true sign of a leader.

Nonetheless, Edwards’ ascension in Minnesota over the past two seasons is enough for Garnett to look at him in a different light. The time has come for Edwards’ name to be mentioned alongside the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic.

The 23-year-old is one of the last remaining stars in the NBA playoffs. Minnesota has its eyes on capturing an NBA title. If Edwards can end the city’s championship drought, not only will he be considered a superstar, but he will be immortalized in that city.