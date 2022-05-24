“He went out and was a solider the whole year, we’re disappointed, we wanted a max contract”: Deandre Ayton’s agent Bill Duffy drops truth bomb

Suns big man Deandre Ayton’s agent reveals his client was disappointed at not receiving the max contract at the beginning of the season.

The Phoenix Suns shocked everyone with their recent performances in the playoffs, facing elimination in a Game Seven at home via Luka Doncic and the Mavs. The Suns had the most successful regular season (64-18) in franchise history and were widely considered top contenders for the chip this season.

According to recent reports, there has been some friction between Deandre Ayton and head coach Monty Williams. The Suns center played a mere 17-minutes in a Game Seven, raising several eyebrows. Coach Williams cited Ayton not playing the second half as an internal matter.

However, veteran analyst Skip Bayless had some inside information on the matter, which he would reveal during a segment of his show Undisputed.

“From what our man Lil Wayne told me, he was sitting across [from the Suns bench], Monty got so upset with Ayton that he said, ‘You freaking quit on us'” 🗣️ Skip Bayless with some insight on what happened between Monty Williams & Deandre Aytonpic.twitter.com/SbtNojdheH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 16, 2022

If Bayless’ insight is true, things are about to get a whole lot worse for the Suns organization. Earlier this season, there were rumblings of Ayton being upset at the front office for not offering him the max worth $175M+.

Deandre Ayton’s agent Bill Duffy revealed them being upset for not getting the max from the Suns.

The last season saw Ayton rise as one of the most efficient big men in league history. The Bahamas native looked to continue his run, wishing to sign a max extension with the Suns organization, something they refused to offer him.

At the time, the narrative in the media suggested Ayton didn’t receive this decision well but didn’t let it hamper his performance on the court. Nonetheless, Ayton’s agent Bill Duffy would recently spill the beans on the entire situation.

“During the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Ayton’’s agent Bill Duffy discussed Ayton’s future on SiriusXM’s NBA show. “We’re disappointed. We wanted a max contract,” Duffy said. “He went out and was a solider the whole year, played well, improved his statistics. So, we’re proud of him. A lot of guys handle things differently, but he was very mature about it. Things will work out for Deandre. He’s a valuable player. There’s other teams in the league as well. He’s a restricted free agent, so we’ll see how this process unfolds.”

While it remains to be seen if the Suns offer Ayton a max, there are a bunch of teams willing to pay him the moolah to have him on board.

