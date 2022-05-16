“DeAndre Ayton needs to come win a ring with me”: Damian Lillard makes it clear he wants to play with Suns center following latter’s historic collapse against Luka Doncic and Mavericks

Damian Lillard takes to Twitter to let it be known that he wants to play with DeAndre Ayton after the Suns lose to Mavericks in Game 7.

Damian Lillard is an all-time talent that deserves to have the chance to compete for a championship at the very least. He has been quite active on Twitter about the same, recently saying if he could go win a ring with somebody, he would want that somebody to be Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Dame also started to disparage himself on the app, saying he ‘ain’t sh*t’ after seeing a graphic about his lackluster success in the postseason. It’s clear as day that the Weber State alum wants to win a ring and him staying with the Portland Trailblazers unfortunately, reduces the chances of that happening.

Joe Cronin has revealed that Damian Lillard has become an essential part of the decision-making and has been a fast-learner when it comes to things like the salary cap and anything else front office related.

Now, it seems as though Lillard is out and about actively trying to recruit players to the Blazers to give himself a fighting chance out West.

Damian Lillard likes a tweet that says DeAndre Ayton should go win a ring with him.

The Phoenix Suns have just had yet another historic collapse. After being up 2-0 in the series, they have gone on to lose 4 out of 5 games to the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Jalen Brunson combined for 89 points in Game 7 to blow the defending Western Conference champs out on their home floor.

The Suns have several questions to answer this coming 2022 offseason, with one them being whether or not they should give DeAndre Ayton the max after he played just 17 minutes tonight. Ayton has proven himself to be a competent center on both ends of the floor and Damian Lillard realizes this.

A tweet that urged Ayton to go play with Dame saw the Portland Trailblazers star like it within an hour of the tweet’s release, clearly indicating that Lillard is at the very least, interested at the notion of teaming up with him.