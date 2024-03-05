mobile app bar

"He Will End the GOAT Debates": Fans React to Victor Wembanyama's Domination in the last 20 Games

Siddid Dey Purkayastha
Published

Feb 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Wembanyama has lived up to every ounce of hype that surrounded him last year, during the draft. Selected as the first overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA draft, the rookie prodigy has already started breaking records, making fans believe that he could achieve the GOAT status in the league. His domination is evident from his performance in the last 20 games, which speaks volumes about the potential the rookie superstar is yet to unveil.

According to Stat Muse, Wembanyama has averaged 22.8 points in 29.1 minutes per game in his last 20 outings. Furthermore, Wemby has also averaged 10.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 3.9 steals per game while shooting 48.5% from the floor and 40.2% from the three-point line. He has redefined the role of a modern-day big man in the league, showing glimpses of a center, a power forward, or even a guard when the time calls.

Wemby’s best performance in these last 20 outings was on March 3, against the Indiana Pacers, where he scored 31 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists to clinch a 117-105 win for the Spurs. The French rookie’s performance has earned the praise of several fans online, with one fan even claiming on X that “he will end the GOAT debates” with his performances.

Several other fans, in the comment section, fawned over Wembanyama and his latest showings in the league. One fan even compared him to the legendary former Center Wilt Chamberlain.

Another user stated that if the Spurs put up a decent record next season, rookie Wemby can also be in the MVP race, and maybe break another record.

Another fan predicted that the Frenchman will have Luka Doncic’s second-year type performance surge, when the Mavs PG averaged 28.8 points, along with his career-high 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists.

Victor Wembanyama faces close competition from Chet Holmgren, the Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Center, competing with the Frenchman for the Rookie of the Year title. While the competition seemed close for most weeks since the start of the league, Wemby is seemingly gaining an edge over his league rival and might be well on his way to winning the ROTY title at the end of this season.

How has Victor Wembanyama fared with the Spurs this season?

Wembanyama is averaging 20.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in his past 55 games in the league for the San Antonio Spurs with a 13-48 losing record. Nevertheless, Wemby has managed to seal his impact within the roster, leading the team in scoring and rebounding.

Despite initial hiccups, fitting into the league, Wemby has already broken several records, including being the youngest player with 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game. Further, besides his offensive geniuses, Wemby has also proven to be an elite rim protector with 3.4 blocks every game.

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

As part of the Spurs roster, Wembanyama has also developed a great synergy with his team that has helped him unlock his potential. Though Wemby was known for being an inconsistent shooter, lately, we have seen some of the best shooting stretches of his career, especially aligning well with the lineup shift that has greatly helped him realize this aspect.

Since the All-Star break, the rookie has been able to live up to his expectations and is assured of greatness if he continues such consistent shows further through his career.

