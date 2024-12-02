“Healthy and Stronger Than Ever”: Magic Johnson Reflects on Living with HIV for 33 Years

Lakers legend, Magic Johnson’s career came to an abrupt end following the revelation that he had contracted HIV. He left the NBA ahead of the 1991-92 season and didn’t return until the 1995-96 campaign. The disease, which was deemed to be a taboo at the time, robbed Johnson of four consecutive seasons at the peak of his prime. However, 33 years later, Magic revealed that he’s the healthiest he’s ever been.

December 1 is the World AIDS Day. Johnson took to X on the occasion to share his experience with the disease in a heartfelt post, which displayed the Hall-of-Fame guard’s resilient mentality. He wrote,

“It’s been a long road, but I’m healthy and stronger than ever due to the medical advancements, research, and work of those in the HIV/AIDS community! I want to thank all the doctors, scientists, and everyone who’s contributed to the HIV/AIDS fight. We’ve come a long way, but there’s still a lot of work to do.”

Today, on World AIDS Day, I take a moment to reflect on my journey living with HIV for 33 years. It’s been a long road, but I’m healthy and stronger than ever due to the medical advancements, research, and work of those in the HIV/AIDS community! I want to thank all the doctors,… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 1, 2024

Johnson is one of the most well-known people living with the disease, yet he is far from the only one. According to the World Health Organization, 39.9 million people worldwide are HIV-positive. In the 1980s, inadequate HIV treatment resulted in many fatalities among individuals diagnosed, but circumstances have changed.

In his post, Johnson stressed the importance of doctors and scientists who have revolutionized HIV treatment protocols. An HIV-positive person now has the same life expectancy as someone who does not have the virus.

The 12-time All-Star is pleased with the progress, but he hopes to go even further in treating the ailment. He hopes to find a cure for the disease while also combating the stigma associated with HIV patients.

The stigma associated with HIV has decreased over time as education has improved. However, Magic’s firsthand experiences have inspired the NBA icon to help others avoid similar struggles.