“Heard It Even Before the ’22 Championship”: Steph Curry Responds to Narrative Surrounding the Warriors

The 2025-26 season is expected to result in a bloodbath in the Western Conference. Teams such as the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers have all made key moves to improve their roster and better their chances. One of the teams that seems to have fallen behind, however, is the Golden State Warriors. Regardless, Stephen Curry is okay with the narrative surrounding the team because he only has one thing on his mind.

After years of trying to balance between the aging core and young players, the Warriors have chosen to focus on experience. That decision became clear once they traded for Jimmy Butler at the 2025 trade deadline. In the games he played, the Warriors looked amazing.

Golden State finished the season with a 23-8 record after acquiring Butler. One can only imagine how great the team could be with a full season of Butler, Curry and Draymond Green together.

Unfortunately, the majority of the general public doesn’t think that way. Instead, their focus is on the age of Golden State’s stars. Curry is 37, while Butler and Green are 35. The NBA’s all-time three-point leader has heard those concerns before and frankly isn’t too concerned.

“We’ve heard it even before the ’22 championship,” Curry stated in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area & California. “It all comes down to health.”

Curry has a great point. The Warriors were able to take down the two-seeded Rockets behind their experience and depth. In Game 1 of their second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Warriors looked amazing before his unfortunate injury. After he went down, any hopes of winning a title went out the window.

“If you look at every team, OKC had a relatively healthy run, that’s what you need. For us to get through the regular season, try not to be in a position where we’re not chasing anything down the stretch. That would be nice,” Curry noted.

The four-time NBA champion’s comments highlight the team’s sense of urgency when it comes to avoiding the Play-In Tournament. The Warriors have been a Play-In team the past two seasons, which adds more mileage on the roster, along with more pressure that they could avoid by performing better in the regular season.

“Get to the playoffs, hopefully have home court. That’s the name of the game, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Curry proclaimed.

The last time the Warriors had home-court advantage in the first round, they went on to win a championship and Curry understands it better than anyone. Father Time is knocking on the door but he looks to be greedy enough to secure one more ring before calling it quits.