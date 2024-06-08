“Already Knew It”: Luka Doncic Playfully Reacts to Kylian Mbappe’s Move to Real Madrid

Perhaps the most anticipated and the biggest transfer of the year took place recently in the soccer world. Spanish club Real Madrid signed French superstar Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer after his previous contract with the French club PSG expired. When former Real Madrid star Luka Doncic was asked for his thoughts on the Mbappe transfer during an NBA Finals media access, the Slovenian playfully suggested that he knew it was gonna happen all along.

It’s a moment of celebration for every Real Madrid fan around the world because by bringing in a talent like Mbappe, the 2024 Champions League winners have further secured their dominance in European competitions. Like every other fan of the club, Luka is also stoked about the 25-year-old star joining Madrid.

The former Real Madrid hooper addressed the transfer news with a proud smile on his face, “I already knew it.” Luka’s confidence shows his trust in the Real Madrid leadership, because sooner or later, the Los Blancos get what they want.

The Mavericks star added that he hasn’t had a chance to talk to Mbappe yet amid the ongoing NBA Finals. But it’s pretty clear that he is quite happy with the news.

Luka speaks on Mbappe heading to Real Madrid and who will win the Euros 😅 Mavericks #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV Game 2 Media Availability Game 2: Sunday, 8:00pm/et, ABC pic.twitter.com/Y90e8VK37w — NBA (@NBA) June 8, 2024

After the questions concerning Mbappe and Real Madrid were done, Luka was asked about his predictions for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024. It was kind of a no brainer for the Mavs star because his own country is participating in the tournament. Luka picked Slovenia, who are in Group C with Denmark, Serbia and England, to win it all.

The Kylian Mbappe transfer was only a matter of time

Mbappe’s transfer to Real Madrid, a club that he loved growing up, was in the pipeline for a very long time. Every year during the transfer window, speculations would go through the roof as fans expected it would happen.

After waiting for years to see Mbappe at Santiago Bernabeu, fans finally have their wishes fulfilled now. The French star has signed a five-year contract with Real Madrid worth £12.8 million a year (after tax) and a £85 million signing bonus.

While this new association is a great thing for the club, Luka was sure about his club’s success even if the French national didn’t join Real Madrid. After this year’s All-Star game, he said, “With or without Mbappe, we can win many [UEFA] Champions Leagues.”

His predictions were spot on because about a week ago, Real Madrid defeated Dortmund 2-0 to lift this year’s Champions League title, their 15th title overall.