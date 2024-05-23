Dejected Over Michael Jordan And Shaquille O’Neal’s Retirement, Draymond Green Gives The 1 Superstar He’d Like To Play With

Shaquille O’Neal and Draymond Green are among the most outspoken NBA players ever. So when the duo linked up for the latest episode of the Big Podcast with Shaq, there were bound to be some stellar debates and discussions. O’Neal knew Green wouldn’t mince words and give him straight answers, so he took advantage of the opportunity and asked him which active NBA player he would love to play with. Unsurprisingly, the Warriors forward, without thinking too long, answered LeBron James. Explaining why, he said,

Advertisement

“I would’ve loved to play with LeBron. Not necessarily I want to be on his NBA team. But I would’ve loved the opportunity to play together. Because I want to see how his mind works on a day-to-day basis in the basketball setting… When I look at guys with IQ, I think that’s one of the best things about Bron. His IQ. And I respect that.”



Green added that the only other players he’d loved to play alongside were O’Neal, Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, and Kobe Bryant. While the first three retired before the Warriors star entered the league, the Lakers icon was entering the twilight of his career when he was drafted in 2012.

Green also revealed that he believed he’d be able to live his dream of teaming up with James at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the Team USA selection committee passed on the Warriors star.

The 34-year-old likely wouldn’t have named James as one of his dream teammates a few years ago, but they’ve built a strong rapport since his appearance on The Shop in 2017. Green and the Lakers superstar’s friendship was also aided by the latter’s longtime friends and business partners, Maverick Carter and Rich Paul, roping the forward into their ventures.

James and Green have since forged a friendship and have been spotted hanging out together. They were heated rivals on the court when the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers met in the NBA Finals four straight times between 2015 and 2018. But once the animosity subsided, a friendship blossomed that they both cherished.

Draymond Green is content with playing alongside Stephen Curry

Draymond Green’s dream of sharing the locker room with LeBron James will likely remain unfulfilled, but he has no qualms about it. On the Big Podcast with Shaq, the four-time NBA champion claimed he doesn’t feel like he missed out on playing alongside anyone because of Stephen Curry,

“I got the opportunity to play with the most electrifying player of the last 15 years. And I’ve gotten to see that on a day-to-day basis. There’s not much else I can go see that’s going to make me be like, ‘Ah man! I wanna play with this dude.’ I’ve gotten to play with Steph Curry for 12 years. Watch what he do night in and night out for 12 years. Like, the way he’s changed the game of basketball, I got to watch that change firsthand.”

Green added that he wouldn’t leave Curry and the Warriors unless they asked him to. He claimed he’d rather be with the franchise even if they miss the playoffs for five straight seasons than demand a trade to a team that could win a championship.

The veteran noted that he, Curry, and Thompson turned the Warriors from the league’s laughingstock to its most valuable franchise, and he wouldn’t walk away from it unless they told him to.

Green’s loyalty to the Warriors is commendable and his contribution to the franchise’s success is immeasurable. He deserves the opportunity to finish his career as a Warrior, although, as he noted, things could change in the future. However, what they’ve achieved together cannot be erased.