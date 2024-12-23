“He’ll Be Higher Than 25th All Time”: Jayson Tatum’s Trainer Vows Celtics Star Will Etch His Name In NBA History

Jayson Tatum, after leading the Boston Celtics to an NBA Championships last year, is already considered one of the best talents among the current generation of players. His trainer Drew Hanlen, however, believes, he is destined for more. And that, by the time, he is done with his career, he would reach the upper echelons of basketball history, amongst the legends of the game.

“He’ll be higher than 25th all time… circle back to this tweet in a few years,” the NBA skills coach posted on X.

Tatum, one of the best all-around players in the NBA, has succeeded as an elite scorer and shot-creator while leading the Celtics. In just his eighth season, the 26-year-old has already stacked four All-NBA nods, five All-Star appearances, and three top 6 finishes in the MVP race.

He was an obvious star from the moment he stepped into the league as a three-level scorer and skilled defender. His current averages of 28.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists should have him near the top of the MVP race once again this season.

However, Hanlen’s prediction is ambitious too. Only a handful of current players are shoo-ins to reach the top-25 mark. This includes the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Other future Hall of Famers, like Russell Westbrook and James Harden, will likely finish their careers outside that tier, despite their achievements. Tatum already boasts an impressive resume, but he’ll need more than a slew of All-Star and All-NBA nominations, and a single championship, to make it up there.

Tatum’s recent performance garnered MVP discussion

The roaring claim from Hanlen didn’t come out of nowhere, though. Tatum posted his best performance of the season against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, dropping an electrifying 43-16-10 triple-double in the 98-123 blowout victory.

Displays like this could keep the forward in the thick of this season’s MVP race. And that’s an award Tatum will need if he’s dreaming of cracking the all-time top-25 ranking.

Following the contest, Kristaps Porzingis highlighted one aspect of Tatum’s personality that could hold him back from prestigious individual awards and landmarks.

“He’s not a PR player — he doesn’t do everything just for PR. He actually plays the right way; he doesn’t need to always score 50. He’s hungry for winning. And that’s a big difference,” Porzingis said in a recent press conference.

Porzingis underlined his teammate’s desire to win, even if it doesn’t include a monster personal stat line. For a team as loaded as the Celtics, Tatum often doesn’t need to, either.

Tatum may have the talent to be a top-25 player in NBA history. But he has much more to prove before he becomes a serious dialogue.