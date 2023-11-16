“Hell No And A Half”: LeBron James Equaling Michael Jordan’s Ring Count Still Has Stephen A Smith Ranking The Latter Higher

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Lebron James and Michael Jordan on court during halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The GOAT debate has been an ongoing argument that has divided the entire basketball world into two main groups – those supporting Michael Jordan and those backing LeBron James. There are several analysts who prefer being neutral on this particular topic, trying to stay out of the debate. However, Stephen A. Smith is one such personality who has always given his two cents on the matter, continuously picking the Chicago Bulls legend as the GOAT.

Very recently, Stephen A. Smith shared a short clip in which he reiterates his love for Michael Jordan. During a segment on his show, SAS was responding to an X (formerly “Twitter”) user’s question. One of the many questions asked to the ESPN analyst was about the change in the rankings if LeBron James equaled MJ’s number of Championships. Without giving it much thought, the analyst said no.

“If LeBron ties MJ in rings will you have him as the GOAT? Hell no and a half,” Smith claimed.

To be fair, if LBJ does manage to win two more titles, he will be the undisputed pick for the GOAT debate. Being the NBA’s all-time scoring leader is good enough a feat to complement the six titles that he would have achieved in this scenario.

LeBron James believes he is the GOAT

This is not the only time that Stephen A. Smith has commented on LeBron James and Michael Jordan for the GOAT debate. Earlier in the summer, while making an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the two ESPN analysts discussed the infamous debate.

Of course, Sharpe being a huge LBJ fan, backed the Los Angeles Lakers star as the basketball GOAT. However, Smith tried making some logical points to refute Sharpe.

“Do you understand that Jordan is 6-0 in the NBA Finals? And you understand Jordan was MVP all six NBA Finals? Do you understand that Jordan never even allowed a Finals series to go seven games?” “LeBron is universally respected and revered. MJ[Michael Jordan] was feared. You know the difference,” Smith declared.

Even LeBron James has given his say on the debate. After surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, during a postgame interview, LeBron confessed to Shaq that he believed he was the GOAT.

To be fair, LeBron seems to be having a couple of more seasons in him before retiring from the game. Once his career reaches its conclusion, it’ll be easier to compare it to MJ’s.