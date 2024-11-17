“He’ll Probably Get a House at Syracuse”: Carmelo Anthony’s Son Kiyan Jokes After Father Promises to Watch Every College Game

The final word is out regarding Kiyan Anthony’s collegiate stint. The son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony has decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and join Syracuse. Since Melo has promised to attend every game at the University, Kiyan believes that his father will probably end up getting a house in Syracuse.

Advertisement

The 17-year-old joked about the prospect of the NBA legend moving near his college during the celebration party of his big announcement. With his son gearing up to play for his alma mater, it’s a no-brainer that the 10-time All-Star will be there to watch his games.

Kiyan said, “My dad will be there probably every game. He’ll probably get a house at Syracuse.”

Although the 17-year-old might’ve said it tongue in cheek, it won’t be a bad idea for Melo to get a place near the campus. It’s in New York and he is arguably the biggest name to come out of the Orange.

More importantly, since Melo is going to be frequently there, he might as well just live in the city. The NBA legend has been smiling ear to ear since Kiyan decided to commit to Syracuse. Although the 40-year-old ensured that he didn’t influence his son’s decision, he was visibly very happy with the call.

He bleeds Syracuse orange and now his son will represent the same color, carrying on the legacy of his last name in the University. That’s clearly special to the former National Champion for Syracuse.

Melo is a very hands-on father. He is expected to be in attendance for almost every game his son plays.

Carmelo Anthony says he’ll be back in the dome

The NBA legend said that he hasn’t missed a lot of Kiyan’s games in the past, so he’s going to be there for every game, “I’ll be there. I’ve probably missed four games, four of Kiyan’s games ever. So, I’ll be there. I’m back in there. I’m back in the dome.”

This further proves that Kiyan’s advice of getting a house in Syracuse should be taken seriously. When asked about the number that the 17-year-old will have on his jersey, Melo proudly stated that it won’t be #15 since it has been retired at the Orange in his honor.

Kiyan revealed that he’s thinking about going with #7 on his college journey. Hopefully, by the end of his tenure, the younger Anthony will also earn the honor of getting his number retired at Syracuse.