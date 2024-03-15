“He’s From Atlanta, I Speak The Language”: Anthony Edwards’ Confidence On Clippers Mismatches Gets Deciphered By Lou Williams

Lou Williams recently appeared on ‘Run it Back‘ podcast, where he talked about a myriad of topics associated with the NBA. During his discussion with the host of the show, Minnesota Timberwolves superstar, Anthony Edwards came up, much to Williams’ seeming joy. Immediately speaking about the young star being from Atlanta, the former NBA player proudly stated that not many understand him better than he does, before explaining his terminologies and what he really meant by them.

Advertisement

Edwards, now 22 years old, has often revealed himself to have a similar mentality to Michael Jordan. He is often seen challenging players with a massive smile on his face, before talking about how easily he could beat them if and when it came down to it. Speaking on the topic, Lou Williams said.

“Listen, I’mma tell y’all the truth. He’s from Atlanta, I speak the language. I understand undertones. When he has a big smile on his face, and he’s saying, ‘a bunch of mismatches’, [or] ‘Can’t none of y’all guard me’, that was his professional way of saying, ‘Y’all can’t do nothing with me, and y’all never will be able to do nothing with me!’ Ant-Man is special!”

Advertisement

While there is a bit of a difference in the dialect used, there are countless stories today of Jordan saying the exact same thing to his opponents. As his career went on, it also only added to the fear factor around him, something that may start to show up around Edwards before long as well.

Further, just like Jordan had a particular dislike for the Detroit Pistons, Edwards seems to have picked up a team like that for himself too. Williams revealed which team had the misfortune by saying,

“For whatever reason, he got a bone to pick with the Clippers everytime they play. He’s either calling somebody old, or he’s going at their heads, or he’s saying there is a mismatch everywhere he goes. He has a thing for the Clippers.”

It is a bit surprising that Edwards has something against Kawhi Leonard and Co., especially considering that there haven’t been signs of any particular distaste. However, there is no denying that Edwards tried a bit harder against the Clippers.

Advertisement

As per StatMuse, the Wolves have won three of their four games played against the Clippers this season. In those games, Edwards has averaged a stellar 30 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1.8 steals, while shooting a very efficient 50.6% from the field. This includes Edwards’ most recent outing against the Clippers, where he put on a clinic, recording 37 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal while shooting 51.7% from the field during the game.

Lou Williams later went on to say that this is a matchup he can’t wait to see in the postseason, something that is very hard to disagree with. After all, when these two teams play, they both seem to get the absolute best out of each other. However, given the fact the Clippers have lost all but one game played against the Wolves this season, will they really be looking forward to this potential matchup?

Somehow, that seems a bit unlikely.

Anthony Edwards has been crowned as the second coming of Michael Jordan

Given his similarities to Michael Jordan, many have compared Anthony Edwards with ‘Black Jesus’ on more than a few occasions. He was even asked if he thought Jordan could guard him if they played in the same era. The Ant-Man almost seemed offended by the question, as he said the following in response.

“Hell nah! No.”

That is something beyond a bold reply. However, while others might receive all the criticism in the world, and get called delusional for this kind of mentality, many have only supported the 22-year-old in his journey. Even Celtics legend, Kevin Garnett, who grew up idolizing Michael Jordan, had this to say about Anthony Edwards on the All the Smoke podcast.

“He’s like a young ’84 Jordan, boy. You hear me?”

As per Sports Illustrated, Anthony Edwards would go on to agree with this comparison saying, “I think he is right”. This alone is a massive display of confidence and the fact that Edwards is very much comfortable being compared to such a big name already is not a bad sign either. Admittedly, at this rate, he may find himself in the debate of ‘Greatest Basketball Player of All Time’ title, and keep it for himself before long.