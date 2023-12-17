“He’s Had To Carry This Team Let’s Be Honest”: Steve Kerr Gets Brutally Honest About Stephen Curry’s Role For The Warriors in 2023-24

Steve Kerr isn’t wrong in admitting that Stephen Curry has been carrying the Golden State Warriors so far this season. With Chris Paul failing to have the projected impact on games, and Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins being out of form, Curry has been required to lift the offensive load on his shoulders.

Following the Golden State Warriors’ 124-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets, coach Kerr spoke about Curry. Apart from disclosing how the Draymond Green news has affected him emotionally, the Warriors head coach was extremely candid when revealing that Curry has had to carry the team, as posted by Anthony Slater, on X (Formerly Twitter).

“Steph’s been through a lot last few days with the Draymond news. He’s had to carry this team, let’s be honest, for the first quarter of this season,” Kerr admitted.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/anthonyVslater/status/1736239677567631768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Steph had yet another incredible performance tonight. Leading the same lineup as the last game, the 6ft 3” guard erupted for a 37-point outing. Thanks to his highly efficient shooting performance, the Bay Area side was able to snap a three-game losing streak.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/StephMuse_/status/1736234062421901670?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Stephen Curry and Co. have had to deal with several issues

Stephen Curry has been the go-to guy for the Golden State Warriors. With most of his teammates out of form, Curry has been phenomenal in his 15th professional campaign. The two-time MVP has been averaging 29 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

However, despite putting up All-NBA-type numbers, the greatest shooter of all time has received a lot of criticism. Many have questioned not only his ability to perform in the clutch but also took a dig at Curry’s leadership. Having taken notice of the detractors, Coach Kerr didn’t want to hear any slander against his best player. Following the loss against the Clippers, the 58-year-old coach defended Steph from the naysayers.

“For anybody to question Steph Curry’s leadership, it’s actually kind of sickening to me. And I saw some of that yesterday. It was disgusting. Talking about one of the finest human beings I have ever been around,” Kerr said.

Apart from the media’s criticism of the nine-time All-Star, the California side has also had to deal with several other issues. The team is unable to find a favorable lineup and stick to it. Other than the veterans – Wiggins and Thompson – playing far from their best, the suspension of Draymond Green has also had a major impact.

Every fan of the Dub Nation will hope that Klay Thompson finds his rhythm and starts shooting better. Further, everyone will be hoping for Green to make a speedy return and perform at the highest level to help lead the team to another title run.