Gilbert Arenas Blames Zion Williamson’s “Late Night Activities” for His Persistent Fitness Issues

Joseph Galizia
Published

Feb 8, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) smiles after a foul call against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center | Credits- Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Zion Williamson has been one of the most talked-about stars heading into the 2025/26 season. After spending years as a “what could have been” for the New Orleans Pelicans, the former No. 1 draft pick is finally aiming to fulfill his potential. But can he stay fit, especially given his lifestyle?

Williamson has struggled with a host of injuries since being drafted by the Pelicans in 2019. Knee, hamstring, back — it’s been a tough road for him. And Gilbert Arenas has a theory about why he has spent so much time on the sidelines over the years.

On a recent edition of his podcast, the former All-Star spoke about Williamson’s talent while also speculating on his nocturnal activities, which he believes have contributed to his current struggles.

“He’s a great dude. When you listen to him talk. If you met him, he’s not arrogant. He loves the game. He wants to be great,” stated Arenas. That’s high praise, and Gil isn’t the type of guy to just hype someone up for the fun of it. He knows talent when he sees it.

Then, the retired star revealed that Zion’s been missing so much time because he’s been enjoying his nightlife a little too much.

“He just fell into being an NBA player. Hoes, partying, fame, money. It happens. When you indulging in the late-night activities, you get exactly what comes with it. You get kids, STDs. We’re ot saying he’s got those. You got drama,” Arenas stated.

“You get tired. Your body fatigues. You out there all night, man, out there doing God’s work during the Devil’s time. It catches up with you. It caught up with him. I’m glad that he took his time this summer.”

Arenas finished his train of thought by suggesting what Zion should be focusing on going forward, particularly health-wise. “Listen, his talent is his talent. The only thing that holds him back is his weight. As long as he focuses on that every summer and during the season, he can catch back up to what he’s supposed to.”

A lot of eyes will be on Williamson this coming season, and there’s every chance that expectations come crashing down. He cannot blame anyone for not believing in him, as the Pelicans have been incredibly patient. That said, 25/26 could prove to be the final straw if he falters again.

Now it’s up to Zion to show if he’s ready to put it all together. The talent has never been in question, but the discipline will decide the story. This season could be the one that defines his career.

