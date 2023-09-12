Emulating Michael Jordan’s Brand, Stephen Curry, with His $75,000,000 Under Armour Stock Options Deal, Dishes on Having His Personal Line Of Shoes

Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan did not just change the game of basketball, but have had a huge impact on the sneakers market as well. The two legends are the only players in basketball history to have their own brand under the parent company, which is Nike for Jordan and Under Armour for Curry. Making his appearance on Complex’s Sneaker Shopping show recently, Steph acknowledged this incredible feat merely months after signing a hefty $75,000,000 extension deal with the brand.

After joining Under Armour on a mere $4 million per year deal, Steph managed to get rewarded with his first signature shoe in 2015. Today, the sharpshooter is only the fourth player in league history to have a lifetime deal, joining Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant. The Dubs guard is also the only player after Jordan to have his own brand under the company.

Under Armour even provided their star ambassador with $8.8 million restricted stock units, earlier this year, as a part of his compensation. The stock units are currently evaluated at $ $75,000,000 but are expected to grow substantially in value in the future.

Stephen Curry reveals his learnings from the Jordan Brand

During the appearance on Complex’s video, host Joe La Puma asked Stephen Curry a bunch of questions regarding his deal with Under Armour. At one point in the interview, Puma asked the guest about the learnings he took from Michael Jordan’s Brand. The two-time MVP went on to talk about the ideologies of the Curry Brand and what their mission and values are. Curry told the host:

“When we built the Curry brand around the idea of being able to help change the game and what that means for creating opportunity, not just in the game but off the court as well. Obviously, our tagline – Change the Game for Good – in the sense of creating connection with anybody who knows about me and my story-being able to uplift people through the product that we create, through the stories that we tell. Just staying true to myself throughout the process.”

Lastly, the four-time NBA Champ admitted that Jordan did set the bar extremely high for him.

“Obviously he [Jordan] set the bar and what does that look like in 2023 right now!”

The Curry shoes are not just good-looking. With the new Flow sole technology, the kicks are also incredible utility-wise. Just like the Jordan 11s, 12s, and 13s being popular back in MJ’s day, the Currys have been growing at a rapid pace with more athletes than ever lacing them up.

Apart from being two of the only basketball players with their own brands, Jordan and Curry do have a lot of similarities. Arguably two of the most impactful players ever, both the guards have been tremendously influential throughout the course of their respective careers.

MJ backed Magic Johnson as his GOAT Point Guard

Stephen Curry caused mayhem when he termed himself as the greatest Point Guard ever recently. Analysts and basketball enthusiasts from all over the world decided to chime in on the debate. Michael Jordan, who usually doesn’t indulge in such controversial discussions, thought he had to dish out his opinion this particular time.

As revealed by Stephen A. Smith, the Chicago Bulls legend texted him in the early hours of the morning making his thoughts clear that Magic Johnson was the undisputed pick for the GOAT Point Guard debate. MJ did tip his hat to Steph though, calling him the “best shooter of all time”.