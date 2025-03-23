“He’s No Rocket Scientist”: When Charles Barkley Roasted Shaquille O’Neal for His ‘Is LA Closer or the Moon’ Question

Shaquille O’Neal is many things – an NBA legend, a savvy businessman, a sports analyst, and a philanthropist – but unfortunately, not a rocket scientist. Looking at some of his theories such as the distance to the moon or the cost of filling up your car tank, it’s easy to see why.

Advertisement

A few years ago, Kenny Smith told Shaq before they went live on Inside the NBA that he wanted to buy a new car that would consume less gas. He was tired of frequently refueling his car at the time, which cost him $80 each stop.

Shaq, with his infinite wisdom, suggested, “You’re complaining about when it gets to zero, you spend $80. When it gets to half, you put $20 then when it gets back to half, you put $20.” He might be the only one in the world to see any logic in this theory and math. But that’s not even the crown jewel among the many theories Dr. O’Neal has put out.

A few years ago, Shaq claimed that a flight to the moon would be shorter than a flight to California. He said, “If we go outside right now…I can’t see California, but I know it’s a five-hour flight. If I go outside…I can see the moon.” Just because California wasn’t in his sight and the moon was, Shaq believed that going to the moon was easier.

Hey @StephenCurry30, If you want to go to the moon, just ask @SHAQ how long it takes to get there… 🌚🤣 @NASA pic.twitter.com/RZDTQKcuvs — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 11, 2018

When Charles Barkley made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he roasted the big fella for his analogy. He said, “This is the guy I work with. He thinks it’s closer to the moon than LA because you can see the moon. I love the guy, but he’s no rocket scientist.” Shaq has one more theory about the moon.

Shaquille O’Neal believes there is more than one moon

There are planets in our solar system with several moons. The giant outer planets, such as Jupiter have 95 moons and Saturn has 146. But there’s only one moon for our planet Earth. However, Shaq believes that we’ve been lied to by space agencies and explorers. In an episode of Inside the NBA in 2022, Shaq claimed there is more than one moon.

“I have a new theory. There’s more than one moon,” he proudly announced. The reason behind this theory is just as interesting. “The other day I was driving…and the moon was on the left. I keep going straight, didn’t make new turns, and about 20 minutes later, the moon was behind me,” he revealed.

Forget gas math…@SHAQ has a new theory 🌚 pic.twitter.com/o2ziV7MPkP — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 16, 2022

Even though Chuck tried to tell him that it was due to movement, Shaq refused to believe it. It’s been over two years and we still haven’t heard from NASA on the subject. Was Dr. O’Neal onto something? Probably not.