“He’s Sick”: Derrick Rose Hilariously Roasts Tom Thibodeau for Calling Him About Basketball Despite His Retirement

Derrick Rose recently bid farewell to the game of basketball after a 15-year-long career. He spent the majority of his time in the league playing for Tom Thibodeau. Under Thibodeau, Rose became the youngest MVP in the league’s history at the age of 22 years and 7 months. However, it seems that even now, after he has hung up his boots, coach Thibs isn’t willing to let him go.

During a recent conversation with the three-time All-Star, CHSN’s K.C. Johnson asked him a light-hearted question, “…if he thinks Tom Thibodeau will ask him to do defensive slides tonight.” Rose’s answer was surprising, but not unexpected.

“He’s probably crazy enough to. It’s crazy. He called me right after I retired talking about basketball still,” Rose said. The Bulls legend had to remind Thibodeau that he is retired from basketball now and that he won’t come to the practice. The 36-year-old said that he has made plans with his family and has to go on vacations to enjoy his retirement.

Rose said, “I still got vacays to go on. He’s sick. Love Thibs to death. I can’t wait to see him (Saturday).”

Thibodeau’s response to Rose is typical of him as the veteran head coach is always thinking about the game of basketball. Known for making his players work for every second on the floor, his methods have been dubbed as exhausting by many.

In October 2023, when he was with the Grizzlies, Rose explained the difference in practice sessions between Thibs and the rest of the NBA. “It’s ran different. I’m just going to say that. It’s ran different. Here, it’s more smoother. It’s more fluent. And guys are really getting their work in. And that’s not saying the guys in New York didn’t get their work in,” Rose said.

Tom Thibodeau heaped praise on Derrick Rose

Thibs started working with Rose in his second year in the league. In their long run together, they formed a friendship that has stood the test of time. So, when one of his most successful players decided to retire from the game, he had nothing but great things to say about him.

The veteran HC said, “He was the ultimate teammate and obviously a great player. I can recall looking into the eyes of the opponent when he had the ball, you could see the fear. There’s no question he’s a hall-of-fame player.”

Thibs also pointed out that Rose has touched so many lives on and off the floor.

As a testament to his character, he claimed that there isn’t a former teammate of Rose who can say that they didn’t like their time with the Bulls legend.