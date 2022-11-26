“Hey Candace Parker, You Almost Look As Good As I Do Baby”: When Charles Barkley tried to Shoot his Shot With 6ft 4’ WNBA Superstar

Charles Barkley is one of the greatest players in NBA history. His skills on the court aside, the Hall of Famer is also a good talker.

There is no one that Sir Charles cannot debate with. Be it Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, or even the producers of Inside the NBA. The man had quite the out on him.

However, there are times when even Chuck’s smooth-talking gets a little awkward. Like when he tried to harmlessly flirt with WNBA superstar, Candace Parker.

Charles Barkley once tried shooting his shot with WNBA star Candace Parker

There can be no denying that Charles Barkley is one of the funniest people on TV. The man knows just what to say to get Inside the NBA rulers rolling on the ground with laughter.

That being said, there are times when some of his words can be a tad bit confusing. Like when he tried to shoot his shot with 6ft 4′ Candace. The Round Mound of Rebound complimented Parker on her looks at the NBA All-Star Game in 2019.

“Hey, Candace…I wanna say this! You’re almost looking as good as I do baby!” Barkley said while talking to his TNT cast.

Luckily, Candace was unfazed and brushed off Chuck’s harmless flirtations. After all, Barkley has been in a loving marriage for 33 years.

But, then again, this isn’t the first time the Chuckster has been caught flirting with beautiful women.

Chuck was caught flirting with a young woman at a bar while recording a Tik Tok

Parker is but one of the women Sir Charles has been caught flirting with. In fact, there is a Tik Tok showing the technologically inept Chuck attempting to film a video and take a selfie with a young lady in a bar.

Unfortunately for Barkley, the girl had no idea who he was. But, it’s safe to say that Chuck wouldn’t want his wife getting her hands on this video.

