Candace Parker Puts Caitlin Clark, Diana Taurasi and Maya Moore in Same Breath While Speaking on WNBA Stereotypes

Just beginning her second season in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark is already the primary defensive focus of her opponents. With the ability to score from anywhere on the court and set her teammates up for success, Clark has already endured plenty of physical — and sometimes questionable — contact from her defenders. Some believe the former Iowa Hawkeye is being targeted due to her status as the next face of the W. Others simply believe this is the status quo for a rising superstar.

Longtime sportswriter Jemele Hill nonchalantly brushed off the notion that Clark’s been targeted while discussing the topic with Candace Parker. Hill doesn’t believe Clark has faced anything that stars before her haven’t. She insisted that the added physicality comes from the intense effort of female hoopers, which matches or exceeds that of their male counterparts.

While that may not be completely true, as Clark’s unique skill set has changed how defenses operate, Parker agreed that young stars are often singled out by their opponents. It may seem like Clark is being targeted — because she is — just not in the unsportsmanlike manner some have insinuated. She’s simply keyed in on more than most on the court.

“When you are a generational talent … Diana [Taurasi], Maya [Moore], myself, Breanna Stewart, Caitlin Clark, A’ja Wilson, you’re gonna experience the physicality,” Parker told Hill. “Like the scouting report is to stop you, and a lot of it is to be physical.” The two-time MVP says facing the extra physicality is part of the responsibility of being a star.

“Do you take a couple extra licks from people? Yeah. Like, was I the rookie coming in and got different shots taken at me or hard fouls? Oh yeah, for sure,” Parker continued. “That’s a part of the game.” The Sparks legend doesn’t have a problem with teams paying extra attention to Clark, but she does take issue with the stereotypes surrounding women’s athletes.

“I think the problem is now is that it’s a balancing act of society and the expectations of women versus what is necessary in sports,” she explained. “And for so long, they were conflicting in that women in society were supposed to be strong, but not too strong … I remember not wanting to go up in weight in college, because I’m like, ‘Oh, my shoulders in this dress are looking kind of muscular.'”

Parker believes the current generation of women athletes aren’t afraid to take on these damaging stereotypes. The WNBA’s current stars aren’t afraid to share their unique personalities and play styles, which the former forward credits as vital in the league’s exploding popularity.

Neither Hill nor Parker has an issue with the way Caitlin Clark is played against on the court. Instead, both women share the belief that society needs to move past certain outdated stereotypes and appreciate a new generation of talented female hoopers. Physicality is nothing new in the WNBA, but breaking down societal barriers would certainly be a new accomplishment for the league.