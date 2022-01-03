“Hey Caron Butler, tell Kobe Bryant he got killed by the Black Mongoose tonight!”: Gilbert Arenas recalls memorably talking trash to the Lakers legend after dropping 60 points on his head

Gilbert Arenas scored 60 points in an overtime win vs Kobe Bryant and could not help but rub it in the Black Mamba’s face.

On 17th December 2006, the Washington Wizards faced off the LA Lakers at the Staples Center. While Kobe dropped 45 points, it was Arenas’ 60-point outing that stole the show and the match.

In a recent interview, Gilbert Arenas recalls the night he scored his only 60-point game.

“I remember Luke Walton came up to me – ‘you know Kobe said he’s gonna shut you down today’. So it was already built-in like I’ve always had great games against Kobe. He just brings that out of you.”

“I already knew he was gonna guard me and from there it was just who can sustain the longest. I didn’t have to guard him, so I am not losing energy. So he’s on offense and then he has to try and stop me.”

The match was a back and forth between Kobe and Gil. The game went to overtime, where Gil took the offensive charge upon himself. He scored 14 points in the last 5 minutes, leading the Wizards to victory.

Brandon Haywood suggested Gilbert Arenas to call himself the ‘Black Mongoose’ as he beat the ‘Black Mamba’

The host asks Gil about the story his former teammate Brandon Haywood shared about that night.

“After the game, the former Wizards center Brandon Haywood shared a story. He said – ‘As we’re getting ready to leave L.A., Kobe is talking to Caron Butler. Gil is like, ‘Caron, you talking to Kobe? Man, put him on speakerphone’….”

Gil confirms the story instantly and shares his experience.

“I remember we went to the locker room and we bring the huddle in. And I walk in late and I was like – ‘ Yo, I just scored 60 bro, 60! on Kobe Bryant. I’m an all-star now, y’all can’t tell me nothing.’ I was already goosed, so when we got to the tarmac, Caron’s on the phone and I’m yelling – ‘put him on speakerphone’.”

“And then Brandon was like – ‘Tell him you’re the Black Mongoose, that’s who the Black Mamba battles with.'” Gil continued to say this to Kobe – “Hey Caron, tell him he just got killed by the Black Mongoose.”

Gil shares Kobe’s response – “And then Kobe is like oh we are gonna see that where we are back out there. Enjoy this little night now, we’re gonna see when I come to DC.”

Gilbert Arenas had an interesting career, to say the least. However, snatching a win vs Kobe and scoring 60 points while doing that is a tale to remember.

