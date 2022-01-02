“Kobe Bryant kicked everyone out of their own house at a party!”: Gilbert Arenas narrates a hilarious story about the Black Mamba involving Caron Butler

Kobe Bryant was one of the most famous, most sought-after celebrities on the planet at the height of his Lakers peak.

As a result of this, he had a lot of unwanted attention. He once even saw a man covered entirely in Kobe tattoos. This aforementioned incident motivated him to keep a security profile around him.

Having this security detail allowed him to enter spaces with more freedom and engage with people more authentically. He didn’t want to end up being John Lennon of his own sport, after all.

However, having a security detail around Kobe Bryant meant that some of his friends had to go through some unwarranted experiences. Caron Butler – one of the few true friends Kobe made in his initial Lakers years – was at the receiving end of one of them.

Gilbert Arenas narrates how particular Kobe Bryant was about his own security

Gilbert Arenas was a guest on DJ Vlad’s YouTube podcast recently. This interview showed No Chill Gil in his characteristic laid-back, yet really engaged persona. He also narrated a fun Kobe Bryant story – one involving their common former teammate Caron Butler:

“Caron Butler was telling me once about his birthday. He did a party at his house in Milwaukee, and he said he invited Kobe. He says ‘I got my family, my kids, my friends – you know, our teammates.'”

“And then Kobe comes in, you know, and he has his security. They tell everyone ‘Out of the house!’ – kicked everyone out of their own house. And then he had security check and make sure everything was alright and then let everybody back in.”

