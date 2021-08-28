“Hey Dwyane Wade, I Bet You Wouldn’t Chuck This Mike Bibby’s Shoe”: When Gabrielle Union Roasted Her Husband As Former Kings Guard Buffed Up Post-Retirement

Dwyane Wade has had an incredible NBA season that’s included some weird moments. One involved Mike Bibby, and it led to his wife Gabrielle Union calling him out.

Wade quickly became a superstar in the league after the Miami Heat drafted him fifth overall in the historic 2003 NBA draft class.

His peak came in the 2006 NBA season when he led the Miami Heat to a massive upset in the Finals, beating the 60 win Dallas Mavericks team 4-2 in the championship round.

2006 Dwyane Wade was different😤🔥 Championship

Wade has a lot of legendary stories and moments from his time in the NBA, but he also has some weird ones. One of these involved Mike Bibby and his shoe.

Gabrielle Union Had Words For Dwyane Wade After Mike Bibby Added Some Muscle

Mike Bibby made a name for himself on the Sacramento Kings, consistently being around a 15 points per game scorer as he averaged about 17.3 ppg in his seven years with the Kings. He was also a great shooter, finishing his career hitting at a 37/9% clip.

However, at the end of his basketball days, he wasn’t the same player anymore. His final season was in 2011-12 with the New York Knicks, and by then, the wheels had fallen off the Bibby train as he only averaged 2.6 ppg.

The Knicks drew the short straw that year as they matched up with Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh in the NBA playoffs. The Heat would dominate that series, winning 4-1, and the most memorable moment may have been when Wade decided to chuck Bibby’s shoe.

Bibby didn’t quite have the standing in the league to retaliate, and when the officials didn’t call a foul or anything after, he had no choice but to retrieve his show on his own. A couple years after retiring, videos came out where Bibby looked incredibly jacked.

3 years ago today, buff Mike Bibby was revealed. pic.twitter.com/0jtXQD5T82 — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) June 14, 2021

In response to those pictures and videos, Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union decided to mess around a little bit and poke fun at her husband for his antics in that playoff game.

It was a very bizzare incident when it took place, but it looks like it’s now just a funny story to look back at and laugh on. Wade himself has made some jokes about all of it too.

2012: Hey Punk. Catch. 2018: Hey Sir. Excuse me you dropped your shoe🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/Ij5aoHn3jK — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 15, 2018

