“Hey Jerry Krause, can Michael Jordan and the rest come back in 1999?”: When Dennis Rodman revealed his regret behind the Bulls getting disbanded in ‘99 at the behest of Krause

Dennis Rodman revealed on a podcast that he wishes him, Michael Jordan, and the rest of the Bulls lobbied for Jerry Krause to keep the team together.

Dennis Rodman made it to the Chicago Bulls roster in 1995 after it was clear Michael Jordan and company needed help on the boards after getting eliminated by Shaquille O’Neal and the Magic in the ‘95 ECSF.

Getting Rodman was a particularly tough decision given the history he had with both MJ and Scottie Pippen. Rodman was on the ‘Bad Boy’ Pistons teams that beta up on the Bulls for 3 straight postseasons before getting swept in 1991 and it was difficult for Pippen to accept Dennis’s apology.

However, a couple private meetings later and getting reassurance from Phil Jackson that he could handle ‘The Worm’ was all Jerry Krause, the Bulls’ infamous General Manager, to give the go-ahead to bring Rodman on board from the Spurs.

Fast-forward a little less than 3 years and the Bulls had 3 championships to show for that decision they made to bring perhaps the most prolific rebounder of all time on the team.

Dennis Rodman on how the Bulls could’ve defended their title in 1999.

‘The Last Dance’ shed light on how Jerry Krause’s increasing level of disdain for Phil Jackson led to the inadvertent disbandment of the Bulls’ championship core. More so than inadvertent, Krause knew that firing Phil would mean Michael Jordan retiring or at the very least, leaving the Bulls. If MJ, left, the rest would too.

That is exactly what happened as Scottie Pippen found himself on the Houston Rockets, Dennis Rodman on the Lakers, and the Bulls posted a wretched 13-37 record during the lockout 1999 season. The San Antonio Spurs with a sophomore Tim Duncan and veteran David Robinson would win the NBA championship that season.

Dennis Rodman however, believes that the Bulls would’ve easily won if they had been together in the 1999 season. Jordan is on record saying he wanted to ride the Bulls out until they were dethroned and Rodman wishes that him and the rest of the core players lobbied for keeping the team together. [at the 7:46 mark]