“His Body Just Kept Failing Him”: Lou Williams Recalls How Kobe Bryant Rewired Himself to Accept Love

Kobe Bryant ended his career with one of the most inspiring farewell tours in the NBA’s history. However, in the 2013-14 season, the Lakers star suffered a career-altering Achilles injury. Despite playing two more seasons, his body couldn’t keep up with his unwavering will. Former Lakers guard Lou Williams spent one season alongside Bryant. He noticed the resilient work ethic of the ‘Black Mamba’. Especially how Bryant rewired himself closer to retirement.

Williams joined Byron Scott’s Fast Break Podcast to discuss his time with the Lakers. In his discussion with his former coach with the Lakers, the two discussed Bryant’s impact on them. Williams opened up about witnessing Kobe’s evolution to accepting love from others. He said,

“I felt like by the team I was with him, he understood that his body was breaking down mentally. He felt like he could still be Kobe but his body just kept failing him. He was just having setback after setback and I watched him like hard rewire himself to accept love… Once his body started to break down that mentality became more of let me get my flowers. Let me take a deep breath, and understand who I am.”

Before joining the Lakers, Williams’ perception of Bryant was based on the stories that he heard. Aside from shaking hands before and after games, the two didn’t have to share a relationship. He expected to witness a cold-blooded killer, who didn’t spare anyone’s feelings. That remained true in his last season.

Kobe’s mindset never changed, regardless of any issues he faced. Williams revealed that Bryant’s mind was still “sharp”, but his body couldn’t keep up. However, he held his teammates to the same standard despite being on his last legs. Bryant didn’t care whether people liked him or not. The only thing on his mind was winning.

Kobe Bryant didn’t care if people liked him

Bryant never changed the way he carried himself. Whether people liked him or not wasn’t his problem. However, he wanted them to judge him based on who he truly was.

“If you’re going to like me or not like me, at least like me or not like me for who I actually am,” Bryant said. “I’ll be cool with that.”

Kobe wasn’t a fan of people holding prejudice against him based on assumptions. He understood that it was impossible to satisfy everyone. Those that share the same mentality will gravitate toward each other. In his most successful seasons in his 20-year career, Bryant shared the court with teammates who shared the same mindset.

Whether Kobe wanted it or not, since his untimely passing in 2020, the NBA fraternity has come together to celebrate his greatness, and he’s received nothing but love from his peers.