“His Dad Used to Cuss Us Out at 8 Y/o”: Donovan Mitchell Got Used to Tough Treatment Due to Ty Jerome’s Father

Donovan Mitchell continues to be the main reason why the Cleveland Cavaliers have skyrocketed to an NBA-best 17-1 record to start the season. However, in the Cavs’ last win against the Raptors, the five-time All-Star was joined by his former AAU teammate, Ty Jerome, as the leading scorer at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday night. Both D-Mitch and Jerome had 26 points, which propelled the Cavs to a 122-108 win.

In the post-game presser, Mitchell reminisced how he and Jerome go way back. The pair were AAU teammates on the Riverside Hawks growing up in New York. The star guard shared that the team of eight and nine-year-old kids was coached by Jerome’s father, Mark, who would frequently hurl profanities at the boys to enhance their performance.

The Cavs star admitted that that is what probably triggered his distaste for positive reinforcement.

“I mean, his dad used to cuss us out at eight years old. That’s why I think I learned, I tell people all the time I don’t like positive reinforcement. I think it’s just PTSD from my AAU days with his pops… “

“I think that’s probably the funniest part, we talk about it all the time, just getting cussed out at nine years old at 8 A.M on a Saturday. It was fun.”

Ty Jerome and Donovan Mitchell talking each other up is wholesome because they’ve known each other (and played together) for a long, long time. “His dad used to cuss us out at eight years old.” #Cavs pic.twitter.com/CjNVSUHt2q — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) November 25, 2024

Mitchell added that his AAU team walked away with two national championships at the Disney Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, showing that maybe Mark Jerome’s rough coaching style brought the best out of the young group. The Cavs star emphasized that the experience is one he’ll always remember.

“We accomplished a lot, but definitely, getting chewed out at 9 A.M. at like nine and 10 definitely is something that you don’t forget.”

Mark’s tough coaching seems to have brought the best out of his son, Ty, as well, who was recently praised by Mitchell for his outstanding play and selfless tendency to stick to his role,

“I knew he [Jerome] was capable of this, because he’s done this in Virginia. I mean we all saw it on the national stage. I think now he’s taking advantage of an opportunity… He’s doing the little things for us; you know that’s what really helps us and kind of gives us life. Like I said, I’ve seen this, but this is a different level, and salute to him, he’s gotten better, he’s been patient.”

In a post-game interview, Jerome showed love right back to his longtime teammate, sharing a specific moment when Mitchell took over as the team’s centerpiece.

“We were taking a side out and someone called a play and Don (Mitchell) was like ‘no, no, give me the ball in the post’, and spin, bucket. And then I think next play he got another bucket, and that’s what he does. He can sense when we need to him to be the MVP.”

Some may disagree with Mark’s coaching philosophy, but Donovan Mitchell and Ty Jerome are solid proof that he was successful in developing future college stars and NBA starters.