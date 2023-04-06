“His Is Little Bit More Effective Than Allen Iverson”: Tim Hardaway Jr. Prefers His Father’s Crossover

Comparing NBA players for their style of play, moves, or overall game is a never-ending phenomenon. One of the most talked about basketball moves is ‘The Crossover’. And when it comes to crossovers, you have to talk about players like Allen Iverson and Tim Hardaway.

Tim Hardaway Sr played in the league for 14 seasons and was known for his exceptional ball-handling skills and creative passing. He was also termed ‘Mr. Crossover’ for his ability to shake his defenders by putting a combination of dribble moves.

Allen Iverson a.k.a ‘The Answer’ played in the NBA for 14 seasons, representing the Philadelphia 76ers for a majority. He was known for his lightning-speed quickness and incredible scoring ability. Iverson’s ‘Killer’ crossovers became a cultural phenomenon and inspired his line of sneakers with Reebok.

Tim Hardaway Sr’s crossover was more effective than Allen Iverson: Hardaway Jr.

Tim Hardaway Jr was recently asked in a show who he believed had the better crossover between Iverson and his father. Unsurprisingly, he chose his father and said:

“A.I. had a long wide crossover; my dad’s was so compact, tight, quick to the point, I mean, you go full speed and get past someone, so I mean, that’s why I think he is a little bit more effective.”

When it comes to comparing crossovers, it usually comes to individual preference. It is no denying that Iverson’s moves were more flashy and got the crowd on their feet. It relied on a wide stance mixed with an extremely low dribble while being fast-paced. Also, he could do multiple variations of the crossover that always left the defender guessing.

Hardaway was the one who brought the crossover revolution to the NBA. His ball-handling abilities were so elite that his crossovers felt more effective. During his era, no one could do it better, and his peers acknowledged that fact.

Both the players carried the ball

A point of contention we always see with crossover moves is the carrying violation. Usually, players get away with it owing to the speed at which the basketball move is executed. Even in today’s NBA, with the league cracking down on the violations, it is still visible.

Hardaway Jr. believed his father also carried the ball:

“I mean he carried a little bit, but it wasn’t to a point of violation,”Imma get backlash for it [laughs]… I gotta talk to my dad after this.”

Iverson has also received a lot of criticism from players in his era for carrying the ball and getting an unfair advantage. Like many other debates, this will also go for eternity, and we are all here for it.