“History speaks for itself, and I’m in history”: Dwyane Wade claps back at all the haters for questioning his impact on the league

According to Dwyane Wade, one cannot speak about basketball and being a champion without mentioning his name in that conversation.

Dwyane Wade is one of the most skillful guards to set foot on the NBA hardwood. Being the fastest player on the floor at any time, “The Flash” was able to get buckets at will, and at the same time would shut down the best player on the defensive end.

Unquestionably, Wade is among the greatest players in the Miami Heat franchise. After having spent 16 long seasons in the league, D-Wade ended his career with a pretty decorated resume – 13 All-Stars selections, 8 All-NBA selections, 3 All-Defensive selections, 1 scoring title, 3 championships, and a Finals MVP.

Despite being one of the most accomplished two guards in the history of the game, D-Wade’s legacy is more than often questioned. Recently, Wade gave a feisty answer to why he didn’t care about these haters.

“I let my resume speak for itself”: Dwyane Wade

In an interview with Complex, Wade simply had one answer for all the doubters – “I let my resume speak for itself”. The former Heat legend further said:

“I like to look at it like this: when it comes to the greats or the GOAT conversation, our minds are triggered to see just ‘one’ at these positions. We see one Michael Jordan, and that’s our GOAT because that’s the era we grew up in – but then you have Kobe Bryant at the same position that could very well be a GOAT in his own right, but he’s behind Michael Jordan in a lot of eyes – then you have the next guy, and the next guy, etc. It’s a long list of guys to talk about.

If I ever really cared about the praise of man, to get me through or make me feel good about my career, it never would’ve been what it was. History speaks for itself. I’m in history. You can’t mention basketball without mentioning me, you can’t talk about being a champion without mentioning me. I did my part and I let my resume speak for itself.”

Say what you want to say about him, Wade has managed to collect the most prestigious accolades throughout the course of his career.