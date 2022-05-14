Basketball

“History speaks for itself, and I’m in history”: Dwyane Wade claps back at all the haters for questioning his impact on the league

“History speaks for itself, and I’m in history”: Dwyane Wade claps back at all the haters for questioning his impact on the league
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
VALORANT community goes crazy over TikTok video of a player sitting on a cell tower for better ping
Next Article
Is Umesh Yadav playing tonight: Is Washington Sundar playing the IPL 2022 match between KKR vs SRH?
NBA Latest Post
“History speaks for itself, and I’m in history”: Dwyane Wade claps back at all the haters for questioning his impact on the league
“History speaks for itself, and I’m in history”: Dwyane Wade claps back at all the haters for questioning his impact on the league

According to Dwyane Wade, one cannot speak about basketball and being a champion without mentioning…