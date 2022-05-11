“Jimmy Butler surpasses LeBron James in Miami Heat’s history books”: The former MIP is on his way to dethrone Dwyane Wade for most 40-point playoff games

Jimmy Butler has now surpassed LeBron James for the most 40-point playoff games for the Miami Heat.

Amid the Eastern Conference playoffs, the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are engaging in a gripping contest. The Heat led the series 2-0 when Joel Embiid returned from injury to help the Sixers tie the series following Game 4.

Jimmy Butler put up a great effort in Game 4 against the 76ers, despite the fact that they lost. He scored 40-points in their loss, but it was a personal victory for him.

Butler was acquired by the Heat in a four-team sign-and-trade deal for the 2019 season. The six-time All-Star helped the Heat reach the NBA finals in 2020, but they fell short against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 2010, LeBron James and fellow free agents Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade joined the Miami Heat. The Big 3 led the Heat to back-to-back championships after a humiliating series loss to Dallas in their debut season.

Also, read – “Devin Booker, do you mean the ‘Chris Paul special’?”: NBA Twitter goes at Suns guard for his ‘Luka Special’ in blowout win against Mavs in Game 5

Jimmy Butler is only second to Dwyane Wade! Former Bulls Star passes LeBron James in the Heat’s record books

Jimmy Butler has now scored 40 points in four consecutive games for the Miami Heat. Only Dwyane Wade, the franchise legend, is ahead of him on the all-time list (7).

Jimmy Butler has more 40-point playoff games (4) than LeBron James (3) for the Heat. pic.twitter.com/kBKc6nURXg — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 9, 2022

During his time in Miami, LeBron James had three such playoff performances.

Butler put on a strong performance in Game 4 but was unable to help the Heat extend their series lead. Miami bounced back after losing game 4 to thrash the 76ers in game 5.

Also, read – “Kobe Bryant donated $1 million to Call of Duty Endowment in support of US veterans”: When Lakers legend attended and donated at a CoD Endowment event

The Heat are now favorites to reach the Eastern Conference Finals after taking a commanding 3-2 lead against Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Butler is playing at an elite level and will almost certainly lead the Heat to the ECF if his current form continues.

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Jimmy Butler shot 60% from the field to lead the @MiamiHEAT to the win in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead! #HEATCulture Jimmy Butler: 23 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST

Max Strus: 19 PTS, 10 REB, 4 3PM Game 6: Thursday, 7pm/et on ESPN 🏀 pic.twitter.com/cXJjGqE8At — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2022

Also read: “Hey Jerry Reinsdorf, I’d like a $4.6 Million signing bonus!”: When Jimmy Butler demanded money upfront from the Bulls on his 5-year, $90 Million max contract