“Hope I’m Part of That Time!”: LeBron James Uses Lakers’ Win to Reiterate ‘$4,000,000,000 Las Vegas Dream’

The Los Angeles Lakers have kickstarted their 2023-2024 campaign on the right note. Playing at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Darvin Ham’s boys faced off against the Brooklyn Nets. Led by Rui Hachimura’s 19-point, 5-rebound performance, LeBron James and co. managed to clinch a 129-126 victory.

Advertisement

LeBron James had a pretty solid outing. In the 16:51 minutes of playing time, the King recorded a respectable stat line – 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists. However, Bron went viral on social media for one of his comments during the postgame conference. While speaking about the potential of Vegas having an NBA franchise, the 6ft 9” forward reiterated his $4,000,000,000 wish to be part of the Nevada side’s ownership team.

LeBron James expresses his desire of wanting to own an NBA franchise in Las Vegas

LeBron James has dedicated more than half of his life to being a professional in the NBA. Wanting to be connected to the game, Bron has already decided to secure his place in the league even after his retirement. Over the past few years, the four-time Champ has often spoken about his dream of owning an NBA franchise.

Advertisement

Las Vegas is the one city that several pundits expect the NBA to expand in. Moreover, LBJ is keen on becoming a part of the ownership team for this potential organization.

After the Lakers’ preseason opener, Bron reiterated himself when talking about an NBA team being based out of Las Vegas. The megastar believes that Las Vegas will be part of the association very soon. And when it does, Bron hopes to be associated with the franchise as an owner.

“I think it’s only a matter of time. I hope I’m part of that time. I’m looking forward to that.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ohnohedidnt24/status/1711593575933173800?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Various reports suggest that Las Vegas’ franchise ownership group would have to pay $4 billion as an expansion fee.

Advertisement

LeBron’s investment in franchises of other sports

Apart from being one of the greatest basketball players ever, LeBron has also been a great businessman to invest his money in different businesses. Over the years, Bron has multiplied his wealth by making some smart decisions. A few of those saw the four-time MVP invest in franchises of other sports.

Bron is already a part of the ownership group of Liverpool (English Premier League), the Boston Red Sox (MLB), and the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL).

Adam Silver decided to hold off the NBA’s expansion to 32 teams for a few more years until the media deal. With this delay in the timeline, LeBron will be allowed to compete in the NBA for a few more years before he sets to make the purchase for a franchise.