“Hope Shaq Is Talking His Sh*t Tonight Too!”: Trae Young Takes to X After Carving Way to NBA Cup Semi-Finals in Las Vegas

Trae Young has taken the Atlanta Hawks to the NBA Cup semi-final where they will face the Milwaukee Bucks. The Hawks had to go through the New York Knicks to get there. A lot of people didn’t think that the Atlanta franchise could beat the in-form Knicks. But one NBA legend had full faith in them.

Last night on Inside the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal argued with Charles Barkley, favoring the Hawks over the Knicks to qualify for the next round. Before the game, when Chuck said, “You can go ahead and move the Knicks over,” Shaq had a problem with it.

The four-time NBA Champion made hawk noise and stated, “No way. Bet it.”

After Young sealed the win for his team, he returned the favor by giving a shoutout on X to the NBA legend, encouraging his trash talk.

I hope Shaq talking his 💩 tonight too !!

Ahh- ahhh👊🏽 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 12, 2024

He wrote, “I hope Shaq talking his [sh*t emoji] tonight too!! Ahh-ahhh.”

Young finished the game with 22 points, five rebounds, and 11 assists. The Hawks won the matchup 108-100 at the MSG to qualify for the semi-final.