“Hope You Will Still Accept Who I Am”: When Dennis Rodman Used a Hilarious Tactic to Troll Fans

Bulls icon Dennis Rodman‘s eccentric personality made him a fan favorite back in the day. His bold fashion choices, hairstyles, and piercings set him apart from any crowd. He was also a hilarious character and was often seen smiling and joking. He did his best work in the 1990s but showcased he still has a mischievous side with a brilliant prank on social media.

In 2019, Rodman pulled off the classic bait and switch with a video. In it, the Hall of Famer is seen sitting on a chair with a stack of handwritten notes and somber music playing in the background. He captioned the post, “Dennis. Rodman’s. Secret. Revealed”, with a sad face emoji, suggesting he was about to divulge details about a serious subject. His notes read,

“Hey, I’m Dennis Rodman. I want to get something off my chest. Something that’s bothered me for a very long time. And I’m finally ready to reveal it. I hope you will still accept who I am. Ok, here we go…”

After all the buildup, he revealed the final note, which had the music video of Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up edited onto it.

Rodman successfully pulled off a Rickroll, a vintage prank, where viewers are misled into believing that they are watching an interesting clip only for the music video to appear at the end. The five-time NBA champion managed to deceive several fans at once. His attempt at trolling was a hit. Today, the post has over 48,000 retweets, 127,000 likes, and over 2,300 replies.

Most of those replies are just fans applauding the NBA veteran for his sense of humor. One fan wrote,

“You sir are the New King Of Trolls, ALL HAIL THE TROLL KING!!”

Another fan said that getting Rickrolled in 2019 wasn’t on their bingo card but they’re glad that it was making a comeback.

People aware of the challenges Rodman has faced in the past were slightly concerned after reading the caption and watching the first few seconds of the video. However, little did they know that the five-time NBA was pranking them.

Among Rodman’s greatest traits as a player was his innate ability to mess with his opponents’ heads with his chatter and off-handed tactics. However, even in retirement, he possesses the ingenuity to leave someone bemused.