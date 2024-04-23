Hoping for Game 2 Redemption, Suns Get Worrying Injury Update About $70 Million Guard

Apr 12, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) high fives coaches as he comes out of the game during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns were taken aback by the Minnesota Timberwolves’ dominating display in Game 1 of their first-round matchup. After getting thrashed by a huge 25-point margin, the Suns hope to redeem themselves in Game 2 before moving to Footprint Center, Arizona. They failed to contain a memorable playoff showing from the young guard, who added 33 points shooting 58% from the field and 50% from the 3-point line. And now, it seems they are hit with another setback over the $70 million guard’s status for the team’s upcoming game.

Advertisement

As per the league’s official injury report, the Suns have listed Grayson Allen as ‘Questionable’ for Game 2 against the Wolves. Dealing with a sprain in his right ankle, it is unsure if Allen will suit up for Phoenix tonight.

The Suns dealt with a disheartening loss at the hands of Anthony Edwards and Co. in the first game. As a team, Phoenix shot poorly from the field. Apart from Kevin Durant, neither Bradley Beal nor Devin Booker were able to rise to the occasion. While the team is in dire need of a spark from the supporting cast, Allen’s absence is sure to cripple Phoenix in Game 2.

Grayson Allen led the league in three-point percentage during the regular season, shooting nearly 50% from the field, and 46.1% from behind the arc. Possessing the ability to go off on his opponents, Allen is a crucial part of the Suns’ offense.

While he went 0-3 from the field in the first game, the team was confident that Allen, along with the rest of the team’s stars would be able to pick up the pace in the second game of the series. But with his availability now in question, the outcome of Game 2 will heavily rely on the Suns’ ‘Big Three.’

Interestingly, the guard had recently signed a four-year/$70 million extension with Phoenix only to be blown away in front of the mighty Timberwolves led by AntMan.

When asked why he did not wait to test out the waters in free agency, Allen said, “I knew I wanted to be here, so that kinda outweighed the fact of trying to wonder what’s out there.”

In Game 1, the Suns shot 44% from the field in comparison to the Wolves’ 50%. Further, the rebounding numbers are a concern for them as the Wolves had 52 total rebounds while the Suns only grabbed 28. If the team continues failing to crash the boards, they must buckle up on their scoring percentages to make up for it. But will that be possible without Grayson Allen in the lineup?