mobile app bar

Kevin Durant Shoulders Blame Over Suns Loss To Pelicans Amidst Intense West Seeding Games

Sourav Bose
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Kevin Durant Shoulders Blame Over Suns Loss To Pelicans Amidst Intense West Seeding Games

Nov 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35), right, congratulates guard Grayson Allen (8) after Allen hit a three-point shot in the second half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Conference seeding games have intensified with the latest 105-113 defeat Phoenix Suns suffered to the New Orleans Pelicans. Following the heartbreak, the hosts’ Grayson Allen received quite a bit of scrutiny from the media for his underwhelming shooting night from beyond the arc. However, Kevin Durant immediately stepped up to defend his teammate while shouldering the blame for the setback.

In the recent post-game conference, the 2x champion told Azcentral’s Duane Rankin, “It’s not just Grayson, it’s me. I missed two layups, dunk, three threes that were open, little middies that were open. I feel like we all got good looks tonight, generated good shots tonight… They [Pelicans] made some, we didn’t”.

The display of accountability captured Durant’s leadership quality while portraying an accurate picture of the game. As per ESPNthe Suns registered a field goal percentage of 44.8% compared to the Pelicans 47.1%. While the visitors went 41% from beyond the arc, the hosts shot merely 35.9%. On top of it, the away side recorded fewer turnovers (14) and more points in the paint (44) to secure the victory.

KD’s words highlighted the shortcomings of the Suns in its totality, while Bradley Beal adopted a similar stance. During his post-game conference appearance, the 30-year-old applauded the opposition while showcasing his regret over the defeat. “We had a chance to really kinda setting ourselves up for stand out and playing for the win…We just didn’t make shots either down the stretch. That kinda just hurt us,” he stated.

The statement pointed toward the impact of loss in momentum on an NBA team at this stage of the campaign. Indeed, with the playoffs now fast approaching, this defeat marks a massive blow for the franchise.

The Suns remain on track to a direct qualification to the postseason by holding the sixth seed with a 46-32 record, per NBA.com. However, the likes of the Pelicans (46-32), the Sacramento Kings (45-33), and the Los Angeles Lakers (45-33) trailed behind them. This has paved the way for a dramatic finish to the ongoing regular season as the fans are set to keep an eye out on the upcoming clashes.

Post Edited By:Tonoy Sengupta

About the author

Sourav Bose

Sourav Bose

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sourav, a seasoned NBA journalist at the SportsRush, discovered his profound love for basketball through the brilliance of Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors. With over 600 articles in his career, he has established himself as a dedicated and prolific writer in the field. Influenced by 'The Last Dance' documentary and the anime 'Slam Dunk,' Sourav's passion for basketball is marked by insightful observations and a comprehensive understanding of the sport's history. Beyond his role as a journalist, he delves into the strategic dimensions of sports management and explores literature in his spare time, reflecting a well-rounded approach to his craft. Sourav's journey is characterized by a commitment to unraveling the intricacies of basketball and sports in general, making him a reliable source for NBA enthusiasts and a seasoned observer of the sports landscape.

Read more from Sourav Bose

Share this article

Don’t miss these