Hours After $3,196,448 Warriors’ Snub, Dwyane Wade’s ‘Top-75’ Praise for Dwight Howard Resurfaces

Dwight Howard’s recent clips of working out for the Warriors teased fans of a potential signing with the Dubs. However, much to the dismay of the ones expecting, this signing failed to materialize. Amidst all of this hubbub about Howard, Dwyane Wade’s praise for the star center as a Top-75 player has once again resurfaced on social media.

Dwight Howard was very much eligible to get a veteran minimum deal of $3,196,448 with the Warriors. All of these seemed even more plausible when Howard started posting clips with Chris Paul and Draymond Green on social media. But alas, as Shams Charania reported, a historic deal that could have further strengthened the Warriors’ title contention next season broke down at the very last moment.

Dwyane Wade offered praises to Dwight Howards for his skills and achievements in the NBA

Dwight Howard was a three-time defensive player of the year and a one-time NBA champion when he was playing in the league. Furthermore, his defensive prowess is further complimented with his five-time rebounding leader title and as a two-time blocks leader. However, despite such an incredible resume, one of the most notable omissions from the NBA Top-75 list was Howard’s name.

Speaking of Howard’s omission from the list, Dwyane Wade seemed much baffled. He questioned the NBA’s choice of omitting the star center and defended Dwight Howard’s capabilities from everyone questioning him. Adding on to the same, here is what Wade told Shannon Sharpe in a recent episode of Club Shay Shay.

Dwyane Wade: “I really don’t understand. I know a lot of people have a lot of things to say about Dwight Howard and his personality or whatever they like to take a shot at. But when it comes to the man’s actual work. His body of work…” Shannon Sharpe: “Lot of dislikes. He got the backpack on and he tried the hoop-shots. When they jump the ball…” Dwyane: “It’s undeniable. He took the team [Los Angeles Lakers] to finals. You can pick a lot of guys to be on this team. It’s all subjective, depending on what we’re talking. When you talk about these last 25 years, how many names can you think of and Dwight Howard’s name is not in there? And I know T-Mac should have been there, and other great players, but that Dwight Howard one for me was tough.”

Indeed, it’s hard to fathom not having Dwight Howard as a Top-75 player, given his achievements. Not just Dwyane Wade, but Steve Van Gundy was also surprised by the exclusion of Howard from this list. Calling the snub ridiculous, Van Gundy compared the inclusion of Anthony Davis in the list and called the Lakers star’s career not as close to the achievements of Dwight Howard. Perhaps, the NBA did mess up big-time by failing to acknowledge one of the greatest centers in the league’s history.

Shaquille O’Neal supported Dwyane Wade’s praise of Dwight Howard over Top-75 selection

Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard may not have been on the best terms in the NBA. The two had several disagreements, including one stemming from Shaq’s constant criticism and tough love for contemporary NBA centers. However, keeping such beef aside, the Big Aristotle was in support of Dwyane Wade, when he praised Dwight Howard.

Shaq’s way of offering flowers to NBA players and other personalities is through his subtle posts on his IG story. Keeping that same tradition, the big man recently posted a reel that discussed Dwight’s domination in the NBA.

The clip claimed that Howard was one of the best rebounders and shot-blockers in the modern era of the NBA. And with such a compliment coming from one of the league’s top centers, this does validate Dwight Howard’s case as a great center of this generation.