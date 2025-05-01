Dwight Howard Wants Anthony Edwards To Turn LeBron James Into His Son Bronny, Urges Him To Push Him On The Ground

Anthony Edwards has taken the Minnesota Timberwolves to a commanding 3-1 lead over LeBron James and the Lakers in their first-round playoff clash. The Wolves entered the series as underdogs but were quick to remind everyone that they shouldn’t be underestimated. It’s not just Ant’s scoring that’s turning heads, it’s the way he’s guarding LeBron full-court, getting physical, and talking trash without blinking.

Ant is indulging in mental warfare against LeBron and Co. and has been very successful thus far. Additionally, he is averaging nearly 30 points per game in the series, going perfectly with a 43-point masterpiece in Game 4.

The series is likely to go Minnesota’s way, but that’s not all that Dwight Howard wants from Edwards and team. He wants the Atlanta native to snatch any sense of victory away from the old guard i.e. LeBron.

On a recent episode of Above The Rim with DH12, the former Laker said that he wants Ant-Man to close the series in Game 5. But he wants Ant to do it in style. “Dunk on everybody. Push LeBron to the ground one time. Tell Rudy something crazy. You know what I’m saying?” Howard said on his podcast.

The 39-year-old wants the Wolves to establish a commanding statement against the purple and gold. Ant has been bullying the Lakers so far, so even though he’ll not hear Howard’s message before the game, he’s likely to play the same way. Howard wants Ant-Man to treat LeBron like Bronny James. He said, “As soon as you step on the court, man, this is my court tonight, Bron…I’mma turn you to Bronny.”

Howard quickly realized that his comment could be twisted differently, so he made it clear that it was just a joke. Regardless, Ant’s ability to bully the Lakers shouldn’t be underestimated.

Anthony Edwards has been going at LeBron James

The 23-year-old seems to be on a mission to talk trash against the best veterans in the game. Last season, we saw him jawing at Kevin Durant, someone whom he idolizes. KD appreciated the competitive fire in Ant, and the two then went on to win a gold medal together. This year, it’s LeBron’s turn to feel the wrath of Ant-Man.

Ant Did it to KD now its Lebron Turn😭 pic.twitter.com/rf63beIiJO — 𝘼𝙚 (@StepbackAe) April 27, 2025

In Game 4, Ant was seen jawing at LeBron as the two were walking down the court. The visual caught everyone’s attention as it’s not common to see someone go against LeBron in such a way. When Ant was asked about it at the post-game presser, he said he was just trying to make a point.

He said, “Just letting him know that we here. Like…You ain’t just gonna push us around all night.” Despite the fierce on-court rivalry, Edwards praised LeBron’s strength as an athlete. He also revealed that the 40-year-old was like a big brother to him when they played together in the Olympics last year.