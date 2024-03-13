Hours After Stephen Curry’s Presidential Claim, Another NBA Personality Joins the Presidential Race

In an interview with CBS News’ Jericka Duncan on Tuesday, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry expressed his interest in running for the President’s office in the future. Curry has often been straightforward on political matters and their role in creating “meaningful change”. During the interview, Duncan asked Curry if his being a future President is “yay, nay, or maybe?”

The four-time NBA Champion replied, “Maybe”. When asked if he is interested in politics, Steph relayed the role of politics in enhancing the societal set-up. X Account NBA Central covered this bit of Steph’s interview with CBS. “I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good in the way that I can, so if that’s the way to do it,” Curry told Duncan

In the wake of all this, another NBA personality has been clear in his intentions for a Presidential run in the upcoming elections. Hours after Curry’s comments, LA Lakers’ Vice President of strategic development and part owner, Johnny Buss, declared his independent candidacy for the 2024 race. A Reddit user named Zacoftheaxes recently highlighted Buss’ announcement on the r/nba subreddit.

Buss has launched a website called “Buss for 2024” to lay out his vision as the future leader of the United States of America. As per the website, he aims to instill “compassion, innovation, and most of all integrity” in American leadership. Focussing on ensuring racial equity and the planet’s well-being, the 67-year-old wants to build the USA on “sustainability, equity, and education”.

While Buss’ announcement has drawn some mockery and derision, shots have also been fired at Curry’s direction too. At the same time, there has been some love for him as well.

Stephen Curry for President?

On X, a ton of reactions flowed in regarding Curry’s Presidency comments. Some fans were quick to point out how Stephen Curry would remove all plans related to low-income housing units if he were elected president. This shot stems from the news reports that the Curry family opposed the construction of a low-income housing unit a yard away from their home in Atherton. Therefore, a user named PREACHER. wrote, “Curry gonna remove all low-income housing plans first-day president”

Meanwhile, a user named Austin endorsed Draymond as Vice President if Curry takes over the White House. The commenter wrote, “My goat becoming the president then Draymond as Vice”



On the other hand, a Stephen Curry fan account suggested that his favorite will be the GOAT president. The fan commented, “He would be the greatest president of all time”



Meanwhile, a Warriors fan account claimed that Curry would make for a better president than the two frontrunners in the race. The user wrote, “Steph would be better than biden and trump combined”

Apart from that, a LeBron James fan account took shots at Curry needing Durant to save his presidency. The follower commented, “Bro would need his VP to come save him”



While it is unclear whether Steph will ever run for the Presidency, if he does then the buzz will be unprecedented. It is not an anomaly for a celebrity to run for POTUS’ office. Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump are prime examples of making it to the White House as A-listers.