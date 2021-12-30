“We need to cut down on our careless turnovers because those are the ones that gets us in trouble”: LeBron James addresses the loss against the Grizzlies

NBA superstar LeBron James reflects on the loss against the Memphis Grizzlies, calling turnovers a cause of concern.

The LA Lakers continue to fail their leading scorer LeBron James. The Lakers were in cruise control during the first half. However, a sensational 41-point double-double by Ja Morant propelled the Grizzlies to a win. The former rookie of the year was 6-for-7 from the 3-point line.

King James had yet another impressive performance, scoring a 37-point double-double. The four-time champion was 8-for-14 from the 3-point line. His teammate Russell Westbrook had his 8th triple-double of the season. Unfortunately, both the former MVPs combined for 10-turnovers out of the team’s 18.

Westbrook ranks second in turnovers this season, averaging 4.7 TPG. Mr. Triple-Double missed a crucial open dunk during the clutch time, which could have cut the lead to one point.

Also read: “How did the Boston Celtics shoot 9% from 3-point land?!”: NBA Twitter melts down as Jaylen Brown and co couldn’t throw a rock into the ocean against the Clippers

During the post-game media interaction, James would address the loss to the Grizzlies. The four-time Finals MVP believes turnovers are a constant concern for the Lakers.

LeBron James addresses the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The purple and gold team’s season is on its way to ending in a debacle. The team currently holds a 17-19 record and may struggle to find a place in the play-in tournament. At almost age 37, James continues to be the sole engine of the team despite having All-Stars like Anthony Davis and Westbrook.

James had the following to say about their loss against the Grizzlies.

“The team needs to cut down on careless turnovers because those are the ones that gets us in trouble.”

LeBron says the team needs to cut down on “careless turnovers” because “those are the ones that gets us in trouble.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 30, 2021

Though the superstar didn’t take any names, many believed it was an indirect dig at Westbrook. The Lakers had 18-turnovers in the game against the Grizzlies. Morant and co had 21-points of those turnovers.

It seems the experiment of forming a group of seasoned veterans is turning out to be a failure, coupled with the injury-prone AD. The Lakers were one of the favorites to win the chip this year. However, with their recent performances, a spot in the playoffs seems like a herculean task for them.

Also read: “Kobe Bryant was my imagination to play basketball”: DeMar DeRozan gets candid about the Lakers legend mentoring him and also giving access to some of his unreleased Mamba shoes

With time ticking, the Lakers need to find a way to play as a unit. An aging James can no more solely carry a team, unlike the past.