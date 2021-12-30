Basketball

“We need to cut down on our careless turnovers because those are the ones that gets us in trouble”: LeBron James addresses the loss against the Grizzlies

"We need to cut down on our careless turnovers because those are the ones that gets us in trouble": LeBron James addresses the loss against the Grizzlies
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"One of NZ best cricketers": Anil Kumble wishes well on Ross Taylor retirement
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"We need to cut down on our careless turnovers because those are the ones that gets us in trouble": LeBron James addresses the loss against the Grizzlies
“We need to cut down on our careless turnovers because those are the ones that gets us in trouble”: LeBron James addresses the loss against the Grizzlies

NBA superstar LeBron James reflects on the loss against the Memphis Grizzlies, calling turnovers a…