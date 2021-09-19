“Players today have no pride and just join the team they lose to!”: Shaquille O’Neal disses the modern era of the NBA yet again on the Big Shot Bob podcast

Shaquille O’Neal makes yet another comment criticizing today’s NBA and how it has changed from his playing days

You probably don’t need us to tell you just how amazing a player Shaquille O’Neal was during his hay day. But hey, why not hear it from us one last time?

The man was a 15-time All-Star, 2-time scoring champ, 14-time All NBA, 3-time All-Defensive, and 4 time NBA champion… among loads of other things of course.

In 2001, when NBA 2K2 was released, Shaquille O’Neal was coming off a monster season averaging 28.7 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocks 🔥 If anyone deserved that 100, it’s Prime Shaq 💯 pic.twitter.com/a0CHTt8Yqo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 14, 2021

Today though, the man is more known for his shenanigans as an ‘analyst’ on TNT’s Inside the NBA. And well, when he isn’t doing that, the man has always gravitated towards roasting the state of the current NBA. And evidently, that hasn’t changed in the offseason.

Recently, the Diesel got on the Big Shot Bob Podcast. And here, he chose to indulge in his all-time hobby once again.

Shaquille O’Neal says this new era has no spine or sense of pride when it comes to competing

Now, before we really start, let’s acknowledge a few things here.

Yes, this era is magnanimously different from the previous era. Guys don’t take basketball and their franchise as personally as they did. And of course, the average NBA player is far, far more skilled than one in the previous era.

That first difference though is something that has offended countless old heads in the NBA community. And of course, Shaq is one of them.

Here is what he said on Big Shot Bob.

“The words I hate is it’s this new era. We watched the era before us… and we all competed. Guys are getting real lazy and real cute and then they want guys like me and big shot bob (Robert Horry) to show them some respect.

Trust me, if I knew it was okay to team up, after Houston busting my a** in 94, I would have went and played next to Hakeem… I would have went to go play with Tim Duncan. But I was like nope. I’m checking my leaks licking my wounds and I want to beat these dudes and we did.”

For all his talk, all we’d like to know is how successful he’d really be in today’s NBA.

Oh well, guess we’ll never find out.

