“How Can I Be More Efficient?”: Donovan Mitchell Shares Conversation with Coach Kenny Atkinson Ahead of 2024–25 Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a great run last season, finishing 4th in the East in the regular season. They carried the momentum into the playoffs, reaching the Conference Semifinals for the first time since 2018. This year, the Cavs are an even better side led by Donovan Mitchell.

They have the best record in the league with 48 wins and only 10 losses. During a recent conversation with Candace Parker, Spida detailed what he talked about with coach Kenny Atkinson ahead of the ongoing season and the lessons he learned in the last season.

One of the things he learned from the playoff run was that the Cavs aren’t far from being a championship contender. There have been a lot of discussions about their chances this season, but Spida is solely going off of his experience from last season. His conversations with his coach were more about self-improvement than worrying about the pressure to be NBA Champions.

He said, “How can I be more efficient? Because at the end of the day, I know what I bring. I know what I can do when the night calls for it. But how do we develop more weapons?”

Mitchell agreed to play fewer minutes this season in order to improve his efficiency. He also bragged about the strong players that he has as his teammates.

The best record in the NBA belongs to the @cavs 📈@Candace_Parker sat down with Cleveland star @spidadmitchell to discuss the team's success and how it will translate to the Playoffs 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Z3s1eDrg83 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 26, 2025

The shooting guard said that the discussions with his coach also included the topic of how the rest of the players can contribute equally to the team’s goals. He said, “How can we all get there, so that when we get to those moments, I can be me, they can be themselves and then we ultimately get to where we wanna get to.” The effect of thorough planning is visible in their output.

Donovan Mitchell and co have left a strong imprint this season

The Cavs leading the regular season charts isn’t a fluke. Everything Spida said during his conversation with CP has happened this season. The 28-year-old is leading the charge in Cleveland, averaging 24 points, 4.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. His consistency has earned him a top-10 spot on the Kia MVP Ladder for the season.

Several of his teammates have also stepped up to the occasion for the team. Darius Garland is averaging 21.3 points, 6.7 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 steals. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen have been holding down the fort on the defensive end while contributing significantly on the offensive end as well.

Spida’s teammates joining in on the action has led to the Cavs being the best team in the league. It has also helped shed some pressure off the 28-year-old’s shoulders as he’s not solely responsible for his team’s success.