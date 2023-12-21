“Lone Fan Just Yelled ‘Send Da Video'”: Anthony Edwards Gets Heckled At The FT Line Following His Debacle With Paige Jordae

Despite only recently returning from injury, Anthony Edwards has been playing magnificently against the Philadelphia 76ers. However, that was always going to come at a cost. Edwards is likely no stranger to heckling. That said, fans in Philadelphia are very much the ruthless kind, as they will use anything they can find to get to the opposing players’ heads. Sure enough, as Kyle Neubeck revealed on X (Formerly Twitter), not only did a fan find the ammunition they were looking for, but were also actively using it.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KyleNeubeck/status/1737633739000184975?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“A lone fan yelled, “SEND DA VIDEO” at Anthony Edwards while he shot the second of those free-throws lol.”

Advertisement

The fan would later come forward and identify themself as the one who did it, posting a clip of the same as evidence.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/m1nted_/status/1737646165825667542?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This incident took place with 10 seconds left in the first quarter of the contest after Marcus Morris Sr. fouled Edwards. As for the line the fan shouted, it was a reference to a recent controversy interlinked with the Wolves star’s name at the moment.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nickiswashed/status/1736567699331813808?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

As seen by Nick’s X post above, Anthony Edwards was involved in a physical relationship with Instagram model, Dream Paige, something that resulted in her pregnancy. This comes despite Edwrads already having a girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, who recently announced her pregnancy on Instagram. She has since deactivated her account.

As seen in the screenshots, Edwards was incessant about Paige getting an abortion, and hence kept saying, “Send da video”, referring to her giving him proof of her abortion.

However, things didn’t take long to fall apart between the two, which led to Paige leaking the text messages on her Instagram. As one might expect, this led to some major backlash for the Timberwolves star.

Anthony Edwards recently issued a public apology

Soon after the incident, Anthony Edwards would take to X to issue a public apology for his actions. The following is what he wrote.

“I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe, and who I want to be as a man. All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/theantedwards_/status/1736787455691407764?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Having seen his star player’s actions in news articles and all over social media, even Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was compelled to comment on the situation. Calling the 22-year-old a “work in progress”, here is what he had to say on the matter, as per USA Today.

“We will be having ongoing conversations about such things… It’s important to state that’s not reflective of our organization, our values, for sure. And as a young man, it’s clear that the education and maturity of Anthony Edwards continues to be a work in progress. “Beyond that, it’s a personal matter for him, and any conversations that we have will remain private.”

With the fiasco behind him for the most part now, Edwards will hope he can keep things that way for the foreseeable future. Being a young rising star in the NBA, it is crucial that the player learn from what took place.