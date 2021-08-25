“How can you suspend Draymond Green? That is blasphemous!!”: Stephen A Smith slams the Golden State Warriors for their reaction to the ‘Chips’ interview with Kevin Durant

Stephen A Smith slams the Golden State Warriors for suspending Draymond Green after his ‘Chips’ interview with Kevin Durant

It’s a bit surprising that the incredible ‘Chips’ interview between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant hasn’t been talked about more. After all, it was perhaps the most explosive NBA event to happen this offseason.

For those that don’t know what’s going on here, Bleacher Report recently gave the Warriors star his own show, where he will presumably interview athletes of his choice. And, to kick-off his show, he chose the Slim Reaper.

The pair spoke on a plethora of personal things. But their discussion about their infamous fight while on Golden State, by far grabbed the most attention.

During this part of the interview, the pair acknowledged that there were issues between them, and Dray even acknowledged he was wrong. However, both of them also largely blamed the higher-ups within the Warriors organization, for trying to cover up there was any issue at all, even within the locker room.

While the discussion seemed therapeutic for both players, it seems the franchise didn’t like that it was involved, and has reportedly suspended Draymond Green. And Stephen A Smith has absolutely slammed the organization for it.

Let’s get into it.

Stephen A Smith announces his disappointment at the Golden State Warriors for suspending Draymond Green

To say that Draymond Green can be controversial sometimes is like saying that black holes aren’t really that dangerous. Obviously, it is such an understatement, it borders on completely untrue.

Still, isn’t that the fun part about the Warriors star? At the end of the day, Warriors fans love Dray because he isn’t afraid to say what’s on his mind. And while that has brought him into trouble at times, his unyielding honesty will always be appreciated, because of how rare it is, in the NBA.

But it seems that the Warriors don’t appreciate that part of him very much. After they suspended him, many in the NBA community cried out in frustration. And Stephen A Smith was no different. Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Multiple NBA players were offended the Warriors suspended Draymond Green! pic.twitter.com/SxXiSj04ap — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 24, 2021

Frankly, while we do agree with Smith here, we also get why the Warriors did it.

There is such a thing as too honest. And when Draymond slammed the Warriors, his own franchise so publicly, it is bound to elicit some sort of reaction.

How long will the suspension be though? Will Green miss the start of the season? Will this fray his relationship with Golden State?

Only time will tell.

