“Ight That Henny Sh*t Really Not Funny Tho”: JR Smith Sounds Off On College Kid Making An ‘Off That Henny’ Tik Tok About Him

JR Smith is known for being a sharpshooter in the NBA and for being a big drinker of the French cognac Hennessy, or at least that’s what people will have you believe.

JR Smith has definitely had a successful NBA career by any measure, serving as the perfect role player for the Cleveland Cavaliers team that won the title in the 2015-16 NBA season.

Smith was widely known for his ability to shoot the ball well and for his athletic play on both sides of the ball. He made a name for himself on the New York Knicks with some highlight reel dunks.

FOLKS KEEP ASKIN FOR JR SMITH DUNKS SO HERE LOL HE WAS BOUNCY pic.twitter.com/ePYFDApN6v — ✞YUNG MANIFE$T✞SEN$EI KAINE✞ (@WAV3YKAINO) October 3, 2020

Also Read: “I Bet I Make This B*tch, How Much You Wanna Put On It”: When Kobe Bryant Bet Gerald Wallace $500k He Could Ice A Lakers-Nets Game

After the championship celebration, jokes started to fly around regarding him drinking Hennessy, giving him the nickname ‘Henny God’, but it looks like Smith is tired of all of it.

JR Smith His Tired Of The Hennessy Jokes After Tik Tok Goes Viral

Smith tried to shut down all talks of him related to Hennessy a year ago by revealing that he isn’t even a fan of the drink and that the picture everyone made out to be Hennessy was actually champagne.

“I don’t even drink Henny…that’s not my **** bro.” – JR Smith reveals he doesn’t even like Hennessy 😱🤯 pic.twitter.com/jO7HqThY3d — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 15, 2020

So, naturally when some college students posted a Tik Tok saying that the fomer Lakers, Cavs, and Knicks guard was ‘off that Henny’ while at their school, Smith didn’t take too kindly to it.

JR Smith enrolling in college is electric 🤘 (via https://t.co/mvqmTMl3lS) pic.twitter.com/CxDGe3NiH8 — Overtime (@overtime) August 24, 2021

I’m excited @TheRealJRSmith goes to #NCAT but y’all need to realize he is a person trying to better himself. Give him his space and privacy. Network with him and engage in intellectual and meaningful conversation. Proud of you J.R., do your thing. #AggiePride 💙💛💯 pic.twitter.com/z1SoSZb8aV — Queen Nadiya 👑💖🎶 (@QueenByDesign_) August 24, 2021

Given that this is the second time Smith has tried to clear his name regarding all the Hennessy jokes, it’s fair to say that we should stop equating him to the drink. After all in his words, it’s a drink he absolutely hates.

Also Read: