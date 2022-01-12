“How did Kyrie Irving and James Harden? Handsome.”: Steve Nash jokes about Nets superstars’ availability ahead of ESPN game vs Bulls tonight

Whether or not Kyrie Irving and James Harden take the floor tonight will be a decision that Steve Nash will take closer to tip-off.

Kyrie Irving has been in the news for all the wrong reasons during this 2021-22 NBA season. The 7-time All-Star has been one of the most electrifying players in league history whenever he takes the floor. The trouble is that he hasn’t done that at all this year.

Irving is adamant in his stance not to get himself administered with any existing Covid-19 vaccines. He’s held this position despite a New York city mandate applicable to all workers in the city.

Owner Joe Tsai has himself been an advocate for the vaccination campaign. But the Alibaba group director has had to put his own principles aside in the wake of the devastation that Covid-19 has wreaked to roster situations across the league.

Kyrie has currently been permitted by the Nets front office to participate in road games, wherever allowed. However, a recent ankle injury which he sustained against the Blazers has made his availability for a crunchtime game tonight a major question.

Steve Nash cracks another joke in response to questions regarding the availability of Kyrie Irving and James Harden

Kyrie Irving and James Harden have both been declared as game-time decisions by the Nets medical staff. It is unclear right now whether either of the two All-Star guards takes the floor tonight.

Steve Nash has displayed some dry, tongue-in-cheek humor through press conferences in the past. He’s clearly gained confidence in his ability to lighten the atmosphere, as evidenced by his attempt today.

Steve Nash at shootaround had no updates on the playing status of Kyrie Irving, Nic Claxton and James Harden. That will be determined closer to tip-off. All practiced fully. How did they look? “Handsome,” Nash said. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) January 12, 2022

Nash had the same joke about James Harden and his availability ahead of their Christmas Day clash against the Lakers. It feels like his go-to joke for any such situation right now. His delivery, though, could take a lot of improvement for sure!