“How does Josh Giddey have more offensive rebounds than Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid?!”: Bizarre factoid of the OKC rookie leaves NBA Twitter and Reddit impressed

Not only is Josh Giddey leading all guards in the league in offensive rebounds, but he also has more offensive rebounds than Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

Josh Giddey has been a valuable addition to the Oklahoma City Thunder, to say the least. Standing at 6-foot-8, the Australian rookie gives the team more size in the backcourt position. Due to his efficient overall performance, the former NBL player is able to shatter several records throughout the course of his first-ever campaign.

Recently, one Reddit user discovered a rather wild and impressive stat highlighting Giddey’s rebounding abilities. According to the stats, Josh has been pulling down more offensive rebounds (98) than any other guards in the entire league.

What’s even more spectacular – Josh has recorded more offensive rebounds than some of the most elite big men in the league like Giannis Antetokounmpo (94), and Joel Embiid (91).

Giddey currently has 98. Giannis has 94 & Embiid has 91. 😳 (h/t u/Exhibit5/Reddit) — SLAM STUDIOS 🏀 (@SLAMSTUDIOS) February 25, 2022

NBA Reddit and Twitter are left stunned knowing Josh Giddey has more ORebs than Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo

As soon as this magnificent factoid went viral, NBA Twitter and Reddit blew up with reactions.

So far, Josh has been averaging a solid 12.5/7.8/6.4. Without a doubt, if the 19-year-old keeps his performance up, he’ll be selected to the All-Rookie Team.